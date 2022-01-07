Morning Tea: Swamp Rabbits at Gladiators

January 7, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







Greenville Swamp Rabbits (9-12-3-2) vs. Atlanta Gladiator (13-13-2-1)

January 7, 2022 | 7:30 PM | Regular Season Game #28

Referees: Jake Jackson (16)

Linesmen: Antoine Bujold-Roux (72), Brady Fagan (89)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Pregame Coverage begins at 7:15pm

LISTEN: Greenville Swamp Rabbits Broadcast Network

WATCH: FloHockey Live Stream

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits Mark Shelley on the call

SOLAR BEARS SEASON SERIES

Season Series Record:

Overall: (3-3-0-0) Home: (2-1-0-0) Away: (1-2-0-0)

Last Meeting:

December 12, 2021 Greenville 3 vs Atlanta 2

Next Meeting:

January 8, 2022 Greenville at Atlanta

QUICK BITS

ROUGH START TO 2022:

The Swamp Rabbits hosted the Orlando Solar Bears on New Year's Day for the first game of 2022. The Solar Bears would come out on top, despite a valiant effort by the Bits. Liam Pecararo scored the first goal of the night just 3:34 into the game. Hunter Fejes would tie it up for Orlando, scoring at 11:09 of the first. The Solar Bears took the lead thanks to a Luke McInnis goal at 9:56 of the second, followed by another Fejes goal at 9:10 of the third. Max Zimmer gave the Bits a fighting chance, scoring with just 2:14 left to play but that would not prove enough to overcome the deficit. Orlando goaltender Brad Barone stopped an astonishing 39/41 shots he faced, allowing the Solar Bears to walk away victorious.

DUELING WITH THE GLADS:

The Swamp Rabbits face off with the Gladiators three times this weekend, the first two in Atlanta followed by a rubber match Sunday in Greenville. The Gladiators hold a 13-13-2-1 record, while averaging 2.59 goals per game and have been outscored 75-83 by opponents this season. Cody Sylvester leads the charge for Atlanta with 25 points (13G, 12A), playing all 29 games for the Glads. 11 of Sylvester's points this season have come in the last 10 games, including two goals and one assist in the last two games. Tyler Parks has seen the majority of the goaltending action for Atlanta, appearing in 17 games with a 11-3-2-1 record, 2.09 goals against average, and .930 save percentage.

NEW YEAR, NEW BITS:

The Swamp Rabbits have made a handful of additions to the roster at the start of 2022, signing two forwards and a defenseman, Ayden MacDonald, Anthony Beuchamp and Connor Russell. All three forwards come from Collegiate teams in Canada, Russel and MacDonald from Brock University, and Beuchamp from University of Toronto of USports. Beuchamp was in the midst of his third season in college, appearing in 41 games, recording five goals and ten assists. Russell appeared in seven games for Brock University, previously playing two seasons for the University of Ottawa. MacDonald was in his fifth year at Brock University, appearing in seven games this season, recording three goals and five assists. The three newcomers look to add offensive production to the Swamp Rabbits line-up that has been shaken around by call-ups recently.

DALLY WORLD:

Dallas Gerads has been a consistent force to be reckoned with no matter who the Bits face. Gerads has acted as a bit of an enforcer on the ice, protecting his team and contributing in any way he can. Gerads currently has the most penalty minutes with 33, but that has not prevented him from bolstering offensive scoring chances. Gerads recorded an assist in back to back games on 12/31 and 1/1, an assist on Friday in Atlanta would make it a three game streak. His two most recent assists add to his point total for the season (11) as he continues to be a top level talent on the Greenville roster; his 11 points have come on four goals and seven assists. Gerads is one of three players to appear in all 26 Swamp Rabbits games this season, alongside defensemen Bryce Reddick and Kevin McKernan.

WHAT ON TAP:

After the three game set with Atlanta, the Swamp Rabbits will host the second place Florida Everblades for two games on 1/14 and 1/15. Florida holds a 16-8-3-3 record, outscoring opponents 100-75 while averaging 3.33 goals per game. Florida's leading scorer is Blake Winiecki who has recorded 34 points in 28 games (14G 20A). Winiecki has seven points in the last five games, his three game point streak was snapped on 1/2 against Atlanta. Alex Aleardi has been very successful in the new year, recording five points in two games (3G, 2A). Aleardi is the second leading scorer for the Everblades, recording 29 points (16G, 13A) in 28 games.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.