Fuel Hammer the Nailers 5-1

INDIANAPOLIS - In the first half of a home and home series, the Indy Fuel hosted the Wheeling Nailers on Friday night. Indy would jump out to a 1-0 lead in the first period and would score four more goals en route to a 5-1 win over the Nailers

Scoring :23 seconds into the game, Jan Mandat received a pass from Darien Craighead and wristed the puck past Wheeling goaltender Stephanos Lekkas. The Fuel would outshoot the Nailers 7-5 throughout the remainder of the period and Mitch Gillam would hold strong, sending the Fuel into the room leading 1-0.

After Wheeling took control in the first half of the period, Gillam held on to the Fuel's 1-0 lead. Indy looked to have taken a two-goal lead when CJ Eick fired a shot from the slot but referee Sam Heidemann would rule that the Fuel interfered with the goaltender and negated the goal. After being awarded a penalty shot late in the period, Jared Thomas wired a slap shot over the shoulder of Lekkas, giving the Fuel a 2-0 lead.

The Fuel would triple their lead when CJ Eick scored his fifth goal of the season after he jumped on a loose puck and shot it under the pad of Lekkas. Jan Mandat would score his second goal of the night and put the Fuel up 4-0 when he fired a wrist shot past a screened Lekkas.

Launching a shot from his own end, Griff Jeszka cemented the win when he put the puck in the Wheeling empty net. The Nailers would score a late goal to snap Mitch Gillam's shutout but it wouldn't be enough as Indy won 5-1 on Friday night.

