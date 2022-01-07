Table Is Set for Weekend Series against Swamp Rabbits

January 7, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (13-13-2-1) will take on the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (9-12-3-2) tonight at 7:30 PM at Gas South Arena on the Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians Home Ice. Tonight's affair is the first of three meetings this weekend between the Glads and the Rabbits. Atlanta and Greenville have already met six times this season with each team taking three wins throughout the previous matchups.

Scouting the Swamp Rabbits

Greenville sits back in sixth place in the South Division standings with 23 points. The Swamp Rabbits have lost their last six games dating back to Dec. 15 against Jacksonville. Greenville earned a point in three of those losses by either making it to overtime or a shootout. Liam Pecararo has been outstanding for the Rabbits this season with 24 points (13G-11A) in 19 games including four goals in his last three matches. Max Zimmer has pitched in 19 points (9G-10A) in 22 games, and Diego Cuglietta has notched 18 points (9G-9A) in 17 games with Greenville since coming over in a trade with Toledo.

Last Time Out

The Gladiators topped the Florida Everblades (16-8-3-3) 3-2 in overtime on Sunday afternoon on home ice. Cody Sylvester and Gabe Guertler combined to give Atlanta a 2-0 lead through the first two periods of play. After Florida mounted a third-period comeback, Derek Nesbitt sealed the overtime victory for the Gladiators with the game-winning goal.

Last Meeting

The Gladiators and the Swamp Rabbits last met on Dec. 12 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville where Atlanta lost 3-2. The Glads took a 2-1 lead in the second after goals from Kameron Kielly and Mike Pelech, but the Swamp Rabbits scored two unanswered tallies in the third period to claim victory.

Pelech Approaching Milestone

Forward Mike Pelech has caught fire since Dec. 10 with 14 points (6G-8A) in his last 11 games. He also has 597 ECHL points (188G-409A) points for his career and would be the eighth player in league history to hit the 600-point plateau. Once Pelech hits 600 ECHL points, he will also pass Phil Berger (599 points) to take over eighth place in all-time ECHL points. He recently passed Allan Sirois (594 points) for ninth place in all-time ECHL points. Pelech can continue to move quickly up the ECHL leaderboard after he reaches the 600-point plateau. Wes Goldie (605 points) is seventh in all-time points, Sheldon Gorski (608 points) is sixth, and Chris Valicevic is fifth (611 points).

Parks Returns to Atlanta

Goaltender Tyler Parks was reassigned to Atlanta from the Belleville Senators on Jan. 5. Parks appeared in one game with Belleville on Dec. 30 and made 24 saves on 28 shots against the Toronto Marlies. In six AHL appearances throughout his career, Parks has a 2-2-1 record with a 2.56 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage. The 6-foot-6 netminder will return to the Gladiators ranking third in the ECHL in goals-against average (2.09), fifth in save percentage (.930), and has the third-highest win total (11).

Rookie on the Run

Rookie defenseman Elijah Vilio has started to heat up offensively with points in his last four games (1G-3A). The Aldergrove, British Columbia native has eight points (3G-5A) for the Gladiators and played 24 straight games this season before being placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List. Vilio is in his first professional season after playing collegiately at Trinity Western University in Canada.

--

WHEN: Friday, Jan. 7 at 7:30 PM ET

WHERE: Gas South Arena - Duluth, Ga.

WHO: Atlanta Gladiators vs Greenville Swamp Rabbits

BROADCAST: All Atlanta Gladiators games are broadcast live on the Gladiators Broadcast Network. Listen to the game online at Mixlr.com, or watch the game on FloHockey.TV. Tonight's game will also be aired on 680 AM The Fan.

