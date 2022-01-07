Michael Lackey Signs PTO with Chicago Wolves
January 7, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Friday that goaltender Michael Lackey has signed a pro-tryout agreement with the American Hockey League's Chicago Wolves.
Lackey, 24, joins the Wolves after playing in three games for the Indy Fuel, earning a 4.02 goals-against average and a .871 save percentage. The Washington, DC native is currently in his second professional season after playing 24 games for the Orlando Solar Bears last year. Through a total of 27 ECHL contests, Lackey has registered a 3.69 goals-against average and a .885 save percentage.
Various ticket options are now on sale for the Fuel's 8th season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum!
