Michael Lackey Signs PTO with Chicago Wolves

January 7, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Friday that goaltender Michael Lackey has signed a pro-tryout agreement with the American Hockey League's Chicago Wolves.

Lackey, 24, joins the Wolves after playing in three games for the Indy Fuel, earning a 4.02 goals-against average and a .871 save percentage. The Washington, DC native is currently in his second professional season after playing 24 games for the Orlando Solar Bears last year. Through a total of 27 ECHL contests, Lackey has registered a 3.69 goals-against average and a .885 save percentage.

