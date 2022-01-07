Nelson, Baylis, Coatta and Wichers Returned from Tucson

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that forwards Logan Nelson, Stephen Baylis and Max Coatta and defenseman Quinn Wichers have each been returned from the AHL Tucson Roadrunners.

Nelson returns to Rapid City where he leads the league in both points and assists, having put up 10 goals and 25 assists over 29 games played. He appeared two games for Tucson and recorded five shots on goal. It was his first career appearance in the AHL.

Baylis is the Rush's leading goal scorer with 14 and is second on the team with 27 points over 30 games played. He also skated in two games during his stint with the Roadrunners and did not register any points. Baylis has set new career-highs in goals, assists and points during the 2021-22 season.

Coatta did not appear in any games with Tucson after being called up on Monday. In 30 games for Rapid City this season, Coatta is second on the team with 12 goals along with ten assists.

Wichers has played five games for Tucson over two separate stints, In 20 games for the Rush, the first-year defenseman has two goals and an assist.

Rapid City returns to action on Friday night for the first of three games against the Iowa Heartlanders. It's Nugget's Birthday, presented by Fleet Farm, and puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 PM at The Monument Ice Arena.

