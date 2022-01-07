Game Day Preview: Americans Host Tulsa, 7:05 PM
January 7, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Spencer Asuchak and Dominic Cormier of the Allen Americans vs. the Tulsa Oilers
(Allen Americans, Credit: M. Bosau)
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), play the Tulsa Oilers tonight in the first game of a two-game weekend series between the two clubs. The Americans closed 2021 with a 4-1 win over Idaho and are 2-0 so far in 2022. This will be the first game between the two clubs this season. The Americans were 9-3-1 against Tulsa last season.
Allen Americans Tonight:
Pregame Show: 6:30 pm CST
Puck Drop: 7:05 PM CST
Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV
Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7
On the Call: Tommy Daniels, Maurice Fitzgerald, and B. Brian Bass
Postgame Party: Bar Louie, Village at Allen
Next Home Game: Wednesday, January 12, 7:05 pm against the Tulsa Oilers.
Get your Brooms Out: The Allen Americans won their fourth straight game, knocking off the Idaho Steelheads on Sunday night 5-3, to go three games over 500 for the first time this year (12-9-3-0). The Americans swept the three-game series against the Steelheads and have won four in a row against Idaho overall.
Big First: For the first time this season, the Americans have won three in a row at home and are back to even with a 5-5-2 record in Allen.
Sawchenko Makes NHL Debut: Former Americans Goalie Zachary Sawchenko made his NHL debut on Sunday, January 2nd in Pittsburgh against Sidney Crosby, and the Penguins. Sawchenko came in in relief, stopping 20 shots and taking the #3 star of the game. He allowed one goal on 21 shots in an 8-5 loss.
Leading the League: The Allen Americans lead the ECHL in shorthanded goals given up this season with 10.
Troock Streak Snapped: Americans forward Branden Troock had his four-game scoring streak snapped last Sunday. Troock finished runner up for ECHL Player of the Week with seven points in four games including a hat trick in Wichita on December 29th
Comparing Allen and Tulsa:
Allen Americans:
Home: 5-5-2
Away: 7-4-1
Overall: 12-9-3
Last 10: 8-2-0
Allen Americans Leaders:
Goals: (10) Chad Costello
Assists: (17) Chad Costello
Points: (27) Chad Costello
+/-: (+6) Jack Combs
PIM: (46) Darian Skeoch
Tulsa Oilers:
Home: 8-6-0-1
Away: 6-5-0-0
Overall: 14-11-0-1
Last 10: 4-6-0-0
Tulsa Oilers Leaders:
Goals: (16) Dylan Sadowy
Assists: (13) Mike McKee
Points: (28) Dylan Sadowy
+/-: (+19) Mike McKee
PIM: (41) Jimmy Soper
Images from this story
|
Spencer Asuchak and Dominic Cormier of the Allen Americans vs. the Tulsa Oilers
(M. Bosau)
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 7, 2022
- Wichita Heads to Kansas City for Three-Straight Starting Tonight - Wichita Thunder
- Game Day Preview: Americans Host Tulsa, 7:05 PM - Allen Americans
- Table Is Set for Weekend Series against Swamp Rabbits - Atlanta Gladiators
- Morning Tea: Swamp Rabbits at Gladiators - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.