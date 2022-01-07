Game Day Preview: Americans Host Tulsa, 7:05 PM

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), play the Tulsa Oilers tonight in the first game of a two-game weekend series between the two clubs. The Americans closed 2021 with a 4-1 win over Idaho and are 2-0 so far in 2022. This will be the first game between the two clubs this season. The Americans were 9-3-1 against Tulsa last season.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:30 pm CST

Puck Drop: 7:05 PM CST

Get your Brooms Out: The Allen Americans won their fourth straight game, knocking off the Idaho Steelheads on Sunday night 5-3, to go three games over 500 for the first time this year (12-9-3-0). The Americans swept the three-game series against the Steelheads and have won four in a row against Idaho overall.

Big First: For the first time this season, the Americans have won three in a row at home and are back to even with a 5-5-2 record in Allen.

Sawchenko Makes NHL Debut: Former Americans Goalie Zachary Sawchenko made his NHL debut on Sunday, January 2nd in Pittsburgh against Sidney Crosby, and the Penguins. Sawchenko came in in relief, stopping 20 shots and taking the #3 star of the game. He allowed one goal on 21 shots in an 8-5 loss.

Leading the League: The Allen Americans lead the ECHL in shorthanded goals given up this season with 10.

Troock Streak Snapped: Americans forward Branden Troock had his four-game scoring streak snapped last Sunday. Troock finished runner up for ECHL Player of the Week with seven points in four games including a hat trick in Wichita on December 29th

Comparing Allen and Tulsa:

Allen Americans:

Home: 5-5-2

Away: 7-4-1

Overall: 12-9-3

Last 10: 8-2-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (10) Chad Costello

Assists: (17) Chad Costello

Points: (27) Chad Costello

+/-: (+6) Jack Combs

PIM: (46) Darian Skeoch

Tulsa Oilers:

Home: 8-6-0-1

Away: 6-5-0-0

Overall: 14-11-0-1

Last 10: 4-6-0-0

Tulsa Oilers Leaders:

Goals: (16) Dylan Sadowy

Assists: (13) Mike McKee

Points: (28) Dylan Sadowy

+/-: (+19) Mike McKee

PIM: (41) Jimmy Soper

