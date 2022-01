ECHL Transactions - January 7

January 7, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, January 7, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Florida:

Derek Ciminelli, F

Jacksonville:

Colin Markison, F

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Trois-Rivières:

Philippe Bureau-Blais, D from Maine

Wheeling:

Brody Claeys, G from Worcester

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Jordan Kaplan, F assigned by Utica

Add Patrick Grasso, F assigned by Utica

Delete Colin Long, F placed on reserve

Add Kyle Thacker, D added to active roster (traded from Cincinnati) [1/6]

Allen:

Add Tom Hodges, G added as EBUG

Add J.D. Dudek, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Tyler Poulsen, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Hayden Lavigne, G loaned to Manitoba

Atlanta:

Add Kameron Kielly, F assigned by Belleville

Add Luke Nogard, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Dean Balsamo, F traded to Kalamazoo

Cincinnati:

Add Bryan Etter, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Luigi Caporusso, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Johnny Coughlin, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Florida:

Add Nolan Sheeran, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Shawn Bates, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Jake McLaughlin, D assigned by Milwaukee

Add Robert Carpenter, F assigned by Milwaukee

Fort Wayne:

Add Mario Culina, G signed contract, added to active roster

Greenville:

Add Jacob Ingham, G assigned from Ontario by Los Angeles

Add Evan Fitzpatrick, G activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Shawn Cameron, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Connor Russell, D placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Kyle Marino, F assigned by Chicago (AHL)

Add Mason Mitchell, F added to active roster (traded from Cincinnati)

Delete Mason Mitchell, F placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Ben Pulley, G added as EBUG

Add Karl El-Mir, F activated from reserve

Add Pavel Vorobei, D activated from reserve

Delete Michael Lackey, G loaned to Chicago (AHL)

Iowa:

Add Ryan Kuffner, F activated from reserve

Delete Michael Johnstone, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Jacksonville:

Add Josh Koepplinger, F signed contract, added to active roster

Kalamazoo:

Add Max Humitz, F returned from loan to Grand Rapids

Add Tyler Rockwell, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Michael Davies, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Kyle Blaney, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Kansas City:

Add Bailey Conger, F added to active roster (traded from Fort Wayne)

Add Nate Widman, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Willie Corrin, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Norfolk:

Add Marly Quince, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Chase Lang, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Anthony Collins, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Kyle Rhodes, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Carter Robertson, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Blake Murray, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Chris Pascal, G released as EBUG

Orlando:

Delete Andrew McLean, D placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add Quinn Wichers, D returned from loan to Tucson

Add Logan Nelson, F returned from loan to Tucson

Add Max Coatta, F returned from loan to Tucson

Add Stephen Baylis, F returned from loan to Tucson

Delete Garrett Klotz, F placed on reserve

Delete Callum Fryer, D placed on reserve

Reading:

Add Mason Millman, D assigned from Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia

Add Grant Cooper, F activated from reserve

Delete Kenny Hausinger, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Chris Martenet, D returned from loan to Belleville

Add Brandon Schultz, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Cole Fraser, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Wheeling:

Add Rob Behling, G added as EBUG

Add Cameron Hough, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Bobby Hampton, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Adam Smith, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Worcester:

Add Colten Ellis, G assigned from Springfield by St. Louis

Add Mathias Laferriere, F assigned from Springfield by St. Louis

Delete Nick Albano, D loaned to Charlotte

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.