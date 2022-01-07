See the Stanley Cup in Person

All-Star Weekend is coming to Jacksonville, Florida on January 16 & 17! This multi-day event welcomes ECHL Governors, Players, VIPs, Sponsors and out of town fans! Fan Fest, presented by Hodges Mazda, will take place on Sunday, January 16 from 2-8 pm at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena with the opportunity to see the Stanley Cup! This event will bring the local community together on A Philip Randolph Blvd and inside the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena!

A Philip Randolph Blvd: Enjoy the below vendors and many more coming:

Bold City Tattoo - Look out for raffles, giveaways, and temporary Icemen tattoos!

Bellevue University

bestbet - Get ready to show what you've got at the card table

Video Game Truck, provided by Rolling Video Games

Norsan Media

Showtime Sports Cards & Collectibles

SelfieWRLD - Bring that smile for the 360 degree camera

Olympic Rings

Icemen Slap Shot Cage & Inflatable Rink

Backyard Games

NHL Network Broadcast display and inflatable

Jumbo Shrimp - Show us that arm at the speed pitch

Jacksonville Jaguars - Look out for cheerleaders, accurate throw contest, Jersey drawing, and more!

Girl Scouts - Get ready to sample their classic cookies

and more!

Indoor Festivities Entrance: Please enter through the Duval Street Entrance, located across the street from Lot Z off of E Duval Street

Winter Wonderland, presented by Mugwump Productions: Head inside the Duval Entrance for the Winter Wonderland to enjoy drink, treats, and relax indoors

Locker Room Tours, presented by Mugwump Productions: Continue on to the Icemen Locker Room Tour to see the behind the scenes of Jacksonville Icemen hockey

Stanley Cup Viewing

In the Main Lobby you'll have the opportunity to view the Stanley Cup and take a photo with it!

Join us at the rink for Ice Skating, presented by Mugwump Productions

Time Slots:

2:00 - 3:00pm

3:15 - 4:15pm

4:30 - 5:30pm

5:45 - 6:45pm

7:00 - 8:00pm

Ice Skate Rental:

Ice Skates will be available to rent for $5/pair right outside of the rink, near the zamboni entrance. The skates are first come, first serve and a limited quanitity are available, you are also permitted to bring your own pair.

Hockey Hall of Fame, presented by Retirement Solutions:

Continue through the Hockey Hall of Fame and enjoy all it has to offer as you continue on to the Main Lobby.

*All items are subject to change

Fan Fest Tickets

The All-Star game on Monday, January 17 will be nationally televised on NHL Network and will include a skills competition, presented by Mugwump Productions, with the league's top developmental talent. The format for the 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic will feature the entire Jacksonville Icemen hockey team going head-to-head with the ECHL All-Stars.

Game Day Details:

Doors Open: 6:30 PM

Pre-Game Ceremonies: 7:00 PM

Puck Drop: 7:30 PM

Warrior/ECHL All-Star Game Layout:

The Jacksonville Icemen will be taking on the ECHL All-Stars

Each period will be a 24 minute running clock, with the following format:

First period: 5 v 5

Second period: 5 v 5

Third period: 3 v 3

If the game is tied following the third period, there will be a rapid fire, sudden death shootout. Pucks will be placed on the red line, Team A will get a whistle and a chance to shoot, followed by Team B. The rotation will continue between the two teams until a winner is determined.

There will be 2 female players (1 from the PFH and 1 from the PWHPA) on each team

Skills Competition, presented by Mugwump Productions:

The winner of each skills competition will be awarded a goal towards their team and will be held during intermission

The Skills Competition events include:

Fastest Skater

Hardest Shot

Accuracy

The Mugwump Productions Skills Competition Awards will be presented post-game

