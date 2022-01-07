Kielly Rejoins Gladiators, Balsamo Dealt to Kalamazoo

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Friday that forward Kameron Kielly was reassigned to the team from the Belleville Senators in the American Hockey League. Kielly is on a two-way AHL-ECHL contract with Belleville and Atlanta. The team also announced that forward Dino Balsamo has been traded to the Kalamazoo Wings in exchange for future considerations.

Kielly, 25, did not see any action with the B-Sens in his most recent AHL stint after being recalled from Atlanta on Dec. 16. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound forward played two games with Belleville before the Gladiators traded for his ECHL rights on Nov. 17.

Kielly has been efficient on offense with the Gladiators this season. The Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island native has eight points (4G-4A) in 11 games with Atlanta in the 2021-22 campaign. All eight of his points came in the last six games of his most recent run with the Glads.

Balsamo, 26, played three games and recorded no points for the Gladiators after signing with the team on Dec. 30.

The Gladiators begin a three-game stretch against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (9-12-3-2) tonight at 7:30 PM at Gas South Arena.

