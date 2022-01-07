Icemen's Games at Norfolk on Friday & Saturday Postponed

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The ECHL announced on Friday that the Jacksonville at Norfolk games scheduled for tonight (Jan. 7) and tomorrow (Jan. 8) have been postponed due to League Health and Safety Protocols.

Make-up dates have not been determined at this time.

The Icemen's next scheduled game is set for Friday, January 14 at Atlanta. The Icemen will return home for the 2022 ECHL All-Star Game on Monday, January 17. For ticket information contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825 or visit online at www.jacksonvilleicemen.com

The 2021-22 Jacksonville Icemen All-Star Season is presented by Community First Credit Union.

