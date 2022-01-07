Everblades Host Stingrays for First Time this Season

ESTERO, Fla. - It's a new year and a new opponent for the Florida Everblades as the Blades return to Hertz Arena to get their first look at the South Carolina Stingrays this season. The Stingrays are in for a pair of games, with Friday night's contest getting underway at 7:30 pm and Saturday's tilt starting at 7:00 pm.

The Everblades and Stingrays have not faced off this season, but this weekend's two-game series marks the first of eight games between the ECHL South Division rivals over the balance of the season. Additionally, the two-game series marks the final two home games prior to the ECHL All-Star Break which is scheduled for January 18-20.

TWO-TIME STANLEY CUP CHAMPION JOINS BLADES: Two-time Stanley Cup champion Trevor Daley has joined the Everblades. Daley's signing was made official on Thursday by Florida Everblades General Manager Craig Brush along with Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach Brad Ralph. A two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Pittsburgh Penguins after their 2016 and 2017 Cup wins, Daley will be seeing his first games of the 2021-22 season and will be entering his 18th season of professional hockey. A second round (#43 overall) pick by the Dallas Stars in the 2002 NHL Entry Draft, Daley has spent most of his NHL tenure with the Stars, Penguins, Chicago Blackhawks and Detroit Red Wings. The Toronto, ON native has appeared in 1,058 NHL regular-season games and appeared in 118 games in the American Hockey League (AHL) between the Utah Grizzlies and Hamilton Bulldogs. In the NHL, Daley has registered 89 goals, 220 assists, 67 power-play points, 20 game-winning goals and 648 penalty minutes.

THE OPPONENT: Based in North Charleston, S.C., the South Carolina Stingrays are the ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and the AHL's Hershey Bears. Founded in 1993-94, the Stingrays have won three Kelly Cups, capturing the ultimate hardware in 1997, 2001 and 2009. Currently, the Stingrays (10-15-3-0) find themselves tied with the ECHL's other Palmetto State entry, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (9-12-3-2) for sixth place in the South Division with 23 points. Andrew Cherniwchan leads the Swamp Rabbits with 11 goals and 20 points. Among ECHL netminders, Ryan Bednard ranks 12th with a 2.50 GAA. He also sports a .919 save percentage.

THE SERIES: The two-game series marks the first of eight games between the Everblades and South Carolina Stingrays this season. While the long-time rivals have not faced off this season, they are certainly quite familiar with each other, meeting 215 times since the Everblades first season in 1998-99. The Blades hold a 118-73-24 (.605) advantage in the all-time series. The 215 matchups - and 118 wins - are the Everblades' most against any other ECHL team. Last season, the Everblades won the regular-season series between the rivals by a 10-1-1-1 count, but the Stingrays prevailed in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, 3-2.

LAST TIME OUT: Captain Everblade John McCarron converted the game-tying goal for the Florida Everblades with 1.1 seconds in regulation, but Atlanta's Derek Nesbitt scored the game-winner at 2:12 of overtime to lift the Gladiators to a 3-2 overtime victory Sunday afternoon at Gas South Arena. The Blades' Joe Pendenza also connected for a shorthanded goal from Alex Aleardi on a nifty 2-on-1 opportunity at the 10:59 mark. Parker Gahagen registered 24 saves for the Blades. Despite the overtime setback, the Everblades left Atlanta with a 16-8-3-3 record which is good for 38 points and second place in the ECHL South, four points behind first-place Jacksonville.

BLADES DOMINATE LEAGUE POINT LEADERS: Four Everblades rank in the ECHL Top-10 for points, with no other team having more than one player in the Top-14. Blake Winiecki continues to rank towards the top of the ECHL offensive leaders, as his 34 points ranks third in the loop, while his 14 goals are good for sixth place. Alex Aleardi's 16 goals ranks in a tie for the league lead, while his 29 points are tied for fourth. Joe Pendenza is also tied for fourth with 29 points, while John McCarron is tied for eighth with 28 points and his plus-16 rating is tied for fifth. Among ECHL rookies, Jake Jaremko is in ninth place with 21 points, while he leads ECHL newcomers with seven power-play assists and is tied for second with nine power-play points.

NEXT UP FOR THE BLADES: Following the two-game home series with the Stingrays, the Everblades will spend next weekend in the Palmetto State. The Blades will make their second trip to the Upstate region of South Carolina this season for a two-game series against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Games at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena are slated for Friday, January 14 and Saturday, January 15. Opening faceoff for both matchups in 7:05 pm.

WHO: Everblades vs. South Carolina Stingrays

WHERE: Hertz Arena (Estero, Fla.)

WHEN: Friday, January 7 at 7:30 pm

PROMOTIONS: During each Friday home game of the 2021-22 season, fans can enjoy the action with a brand-new 239 ticket package, which pays tribute to Southwest Florida's area code and provides a great deal! You get two premium seat tickets, two autographed programs, and two tasty mushroom and swiss burgers for just $39! To take advantage of the offer, visit HERE!

Friday night's game is also Hertz Night at Hertz Arena! Employees of the Hertz Corporation can cheer on the Everblades and will receive a discounted offering.

Our busy Friday night is also Faith and Family Night. Any purchase of 20 group tickets will receive four free tickets. Premium level tickets are $25 each and include a free Everblades beach bag. Terrace level tickets are $15 apiece. Both options include a special post-game slapshot experience!

BROADCAST: Watch every Florida Everblades game on FloHockey.TV. Listen to the exciting game action on ESPN Southwest Florida on 770 AM, 98.1 FM, 104.3 FM and online at https://espnswfl.com.

