Everblades Welcome Back Trio from Milwaukee

January 7, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades announced on Friday that three players who have played prominent roles for the club over the first two months of the 2021-22 season will rejoin the team in advance of Friday night's game with the visiting South Carolina Stingrays.

Forward Bobo Carpenter and defensemen Jake McLaughlin and Xavier Bouchard were each recalled by the AHL's Admirals on December 28 and will be welcome reinforcements to the Everblades' lineup.

Carpenter, a native of North Reading, Mass., has been an extremely reliable offensive weapon since he originally joined the Everblades on October 23. In 16 games with the Blades, Carpenter collected 15 points on eight goals and seven assists. With eight goals, Carpenter is currently tied for fifth place among all Florida goal scorers despite playing in a dozen fewer games than the team's top point producers. This season with Milwaukee, Carpenter appeared in 11 total games, including two contests for the Admirals during his most recent recall.

McLaughlin, a product of Hinsdale, Ill., has already made his mark as one of the top playmakers among ECHL defenders in 2021-22. In 24 games with the Everblades, McLaughlin has registered 19 points on two goals and 17 assists. His 17 helpers rank second among Florida skaters. Prior to his recall to Milwaukee, McLaughlin was a fixture towards the top of the ECHL leaderboards in points and assists. Despite his time with the Admirals, McLaughlin still ranks in a tie for second place among ECHL defenders - just three off the league lead. He currently ranks in a tie for seventh place among league blueliners in points. McLaughlin has appeared in three games with Milwaukee, including two in his most recent recall.

Bouchard, a first-year pro from Trois Rivières, Quebec, was a fixture in the Everblades' starting lineup before his first-ever recall to Milwaukee. He made 26 consecutive starts for the Blades to open the season alongside McLaughlin, tallying three goals and five assists. The youngest player on the Florida roster at 21 years of age, Bouchard produced a healthy plus-15 rating. With Milwaukee, Bouchard appeared in one game.

The Everblades return to Southwest Florida for their first look at the South Carolina Stingrays on Friday, January 7 at 7:30 pm and Saturday, January 8 at 7:00 pm.

Fans can enjoy Friday's 239 deal of two premium seat tickets, two autographed programs, and two tasty mushroom and swiss burgers for just $39! Tickets can also be purchased HERE. Also, kids 12 and under eat free at Breakaway Sports Pub! Our busy Friday night is also Faith and Family Night. Any purchase of 20 group tickets will receive four free tickets. Premium level tickets are $25 each and include a free Everblades beach bag. Terrace level tickets are $15 apiece. Both options include a special post-game slapshot experience! Call at the office at (239)-948-PUCK to learn more!

Saturday's game is Canadian Night at Hertz Arena, presented by TD Bank. In addition, every Saturday home matchup this season will kick off with a free pregame tailgate party! Come out to Hertz Arena early and tailgate from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. This Saturday's tailgate party will feature live music by Kenny Girodano, kids' activities, and food and drinks for all ages!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.