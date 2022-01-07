First Place Grizzlies in Boise

Utah Grizzlies (20-10-1, 41 points, .661 Win %) at Idaho Steelheads (16-12-0-1, 33 points, .569 Win %)

Friday, January 7, 2022. Idaho Central Arena. 7:10 pm. Broadcast: Mixlr/FloSports

It's the 2nd of 6 straight meetings between the top 2 teams in the Mountain division. Utah has a winning percentage of .661 and is in first place, and Idaho has a .569 winning percentage and is in 2nd place. Utah's 41 standings points are the 2nd most in the league, trailing only Jacksonville, who has 42 points. The Grizz are one of the hottest teams in the league, having won 9 of their last 11 games. Utah has outscored teams 39 to 24 over the last 11 contests and for the season Utah has outscored the opposition 108 to 87.

Last Game: D'Astous Wins Game with 1.7 Seconds Left

Charle-Edouard D'Astous scored his team leading 13th goal of the season with 1.7 seconds left as he scored on a one-timer from a Ben Tardif pass as Utah defeated Idaho 2-1 on January 5th at Idaho Central Arena. Cole Kehler was stellar in net for Utah as he saved 27 of 28. Idaho goaltender Jake Kupsky was also outstanding as he saved 33 of 35. Quinn Ryan got Utah on the board first as he scored 14:47 into the second period. Idaho's Michael Prapavessis tied the game 15:30 into the second. It was the first time all season where the Grizzlies won a game where they scored less than 3 goals.

No Doubt it was D'Astous Who Would Deliver

Big time players step up in the big moments and so it was no surprise to Grizzlies fans that Charle-Edouard D'Astous would do something like score the game winner with 1.7 seconds left in regulation. D'Astous leads the club with 13 goals, despite playing in only 21 games. He leads all league defenseman in goals, power play goals (4) and is tied for the lead with 3 game winning goals. D'Astous won the game in overtime at Allen on October 30, 2021.

Gotta Get to 3, or Not

The Grizzlies won 2-1 on January 5th at Idaho. It was the first time this season where the Grizz won a game where they scored less than 3 goals. Utah is now 1-6 when scoring less than 3. The magic number most nights for Utah is 3 goals or more as they are 19-4-1 when they score at least 3 in a game.

Tons of Shots for Utah

The Grizzlies have taken 330 shots over the last 9 games (36.66 per game). Utah is 6th in the league in shots per game at 33.17. The Grizz have 130 shots in 4 games vs Idaho this season (32.50 per game), which is noteworthy because on the season Idaho has allowed just 26.17 shots per game, which is 2nd best in the league.

Memorable Game Winning Goals in the 2021-22 Season

Utah has won 3 games in overtime so far this season. Charle-Edouard D'Astous won at Allen 5:37 into overtime on October 30th. The next afternoon Matthew Boucher won the game 5:35 into overtime as Utah overcame a 4-0 deficit to win 5-4. Trey Bradley won 22 seconds into overtime on December 29th to give emergency goaltender Brady Devries a pro win. Tyler Penner scored a notable game winner with 2:54 left in regulation in Utah's 5-3 win s Wichita on December 19th.

Long Road Trip

Utah is 3-2 on the current 7 game road trip, which concludes with games tonight and Saturday at Idaho. Trey Bradley and Mason Mannek each have 3 goals and 2 assists on the trip, while Ben Tardif has 1 goal and 4 assists. Tyler Penner and Connor McDonald are each a +4 in the 5 games. Utah has been strong on the road this season as they are 10-6-1 away from Maverik Center.

This Week's Games

Utah 2 Idaho 1 - January 5, 2022 - Charle-Edouard D'Astous scored the game winner with 1.7 seconds left in regulation on a Ban Tardif pass to the right circle. Quinn Ryan scored first for Utah 14:47 into the second period. Cole Kehler was solid in net saving 27 of 28. Idaho's Jake Kupsky saved 33 of 35. Both teams went 0 for 2 on the power play.

Utah at Idaho - January 7, 2022. 7:10 pm. Idaho Central Arena.

Utah at Idaho - January 8, 2022. 7:10 pm. Idaho Central Arena.

Last Week's Games

Monday, December 27, 2021 - Utah 0 Rapid City 3 - Utah's 6 game win streak ended. Utah outshot RC 46 to 31. Luka Burzan had 10 shots. Matthew Boucher had 8 shots. Andrew Nielsen had 6 shots. Garrett Metcalf saved 28 of 30. Rapid City's Lukas Parik saved all 46.

Wednesday, December 29, 2021 - Utah 4 Rapid City 3 - Trey Bradley 3 goals. Ben Tardif 2 assists. Mason Mannek 1 goal. Luka Burzan game winning assist. Brady Devries saves 18 of 21 in his pro debut.

Friday, December 31, 2021 - Utah 1 Rapid City 3 - Christian Simeone scored Utah's lone goal. Rapid City went 3 for 7 on power play, Utah was 0 for 3.

Saturday, January 1, 2022 - Utah 6 Rapid City 4 - Mason Mannek 2 goals, 1 assist. Tyler Penner 3 assists. Gehrett Sargis and Ben Tardif 1 goal, 1 assist each. Zac Robbins and Andrew Nielsen added goals. Cole Kehler saved 34 of 38 for his first Utah win.

All times Mountain. Every game can be seen on FloHockey and heard on Mixlr.

Season Series vs Idaho

Utah is 2-2 vs Idaho this season. The best rivalry in the league did not meet in the 2020-21 season as the Steelheads opted out of the year. Despite playing roughly 14 to 16 times a year tonight's game is only the 5th time these teams have met since February 29, 2020, over 22 months ago.

Recent Transactions

Brandon Cutler - Loaned to AHL's Abbotsford Canucks on Jan. 4, 2022.

Andrew Nielsen - Called-up to the AHL's Colorado Eagles on Jan. 2, 2022.

Hayden Stewart - Traded to Rapid City on Jan. 2, 2022.

Charle-Edouard D'Astous, Luke Martin and Peyton Jones - Reassigned to Utah on Jan. 1, 2022.

Cole Kehler - Acquired via Trade with Cincinnati on Dec. 30, 2021. Got his first Utah win on Jan. 1, 2022.

Garrett Metcalf - Loaned to Lehigh Valley on Dec. 28, 2021. Saved 25 of 26 for Lehigh Valley on Jan. 1, 2022 in a 2-1 OT win.

Hayden Stewart - Signed by Utah on Dec. 28, 2021.

Ryan Orgel - Signed by Utah on Dec. 26, 2021. Orgel played in 3 games vs Rapid City last week.

Does not include EBUG's.

Bear Bites: Grizzlies Team Stats

Utah has scored 10 shorthanded goals this season which leads the league.

Utah is 13-0 when leading after 2 periods. The Grizz have a 44 to 26 scoring advantage in the 2nd period. Utah is 19-4-1 when scoring 3 or more goals in a game. Grizz have won 9 of their last 11 and have outscored the opposition 39 to 24 in that stretch. Utah has outscored opponents 52 to 32 at home this season. Utah's 108 goals are the most in the league. Their 41 standings points are the most in the Western Conference. The Grizzlies are 11-3-1 with 0 days rest between games. 6 different goaltenders have won at least 1 game this season. Utah is 7-2 on Saturdays. Utah is 18-6-1 vs Mountain Division opponents. Utah is 6-6-1 when trailing after 1 period. The 6 wins when trailing after 20 minutes of play is the most in the league.

Grizzlies Roster

Forwards: Matthew Boucher, Brian Bowen, Trey Bradley, Luka Burzan, Taylor Crunk, Mason Mannek, Tyler Penner, Zac Robbins, Neil Robinson, Quinn Ryan, Gehrett Sargis, Christian Simone, Benjamin Tardif.

Defenseman: Joey Colatarci, Austin Crossley, Charle-Edouard D'Astous, Miles Gendron, Luke Martin, Connor McDonald, Ryan Orgel, Kyle Pouncy, Jordon Stone.

Goaltenders: Peyton Jones, Cole Kehler.

2021-2022 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 20-10-1

Home record: 10-4. Utah has outscored opponents 52 to 32 at home.

Road record: 10-6-1

Win percentage: .661. Best win % in Mountain Division.

Streak: Won 2.

Standings Points: 41. The most standings points by any team in the Western Conference.

Last 10: 8-2.

Goals per game: 3.48 (6th) Goals for: 108.

Goals against per game: 2.81 (7th) Goals Against: 87.

Shots per game: 33.23 (5th)

Shots against per game: 31.00 (13th)

Power Play: 17 for 94 - 18.1 % (16th)

Penalty Kill: 96 for 126- 76.2 % (23rd)

Penalty Minutes: 468. 15.10 per game.

Shorthanded Goals: 10 (1st). Brandon Cutler has 3 shorthanded goals.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 1. - Utah was the last team to allow a shorthanded goal this season.

Record When Scoring First: 10-5. Utah has scored first in 15 of 31 games this season.

First Goal Win Loss

Utah Grizzlies 10 5

Opposition 10 6

Team Leaders (2021-22 season)

Goals: Charle-Edouard D'Astous (13) - D'Astous scored the GWG with 1.7 seconds left on Wednesday night.

Assists: Brandon Cutler (17)

Points: Cutler (27)

Plus/Minus: D'Astous (+17)

PIM: Andrew Nielsen (85)

Power Play Points: D'Astous (9)

Power Play Goals: D'Astous (4)

Power Play Assists: D'Astous/Luke Martin (5).

Shots on Goal: Brian Bowen (101)

Shooting Percentage: Quinn Ryan (8 for 38). 21.1 %. - Minimum 35 shots.

Game Winning Goals: D'Astous (3).

Wins: Peyton Jones/Trent Miner (7).

Save %: Garrett Metcalf (.932).

Goals Against Average: Garrett Metcalf (1.84)

Scoring 1st 2nd 3rd OT SO TOTAL Shots 1st 2nd 3rd OT TOTAL

Utah Grizzlies 22 44 39 3 0 108 Utah Grizzlies 351 350 316 13 1030

Opposition 27 26 33 1 0 87 Opposition 314 333 305 9 961

Active Streaks (2021-2022 Season)

Goal Streaks: Charle-Edouard D'Astous (1).

Assist Streaks: Luka Burzan, Ben Tardif (2) Zac Robbins, Christian Simeone, (1).

Point Streaks of 2 or more: D'Astous (3) Burzan (2).

Matthew Boucher has 2 or more points in 5 of his last 8 games. Boucher missed 16 games for Utah due to an injury from Nov.5 - Dec. 12. Boucher had a 7 game assist streak end on December 19th but he scored 2 goals in that same game. Boucher has missed the last 4 games for Utah.

Trey Bradley has a point in 11 of his last 15 games, including 8 multiple point games. Bradley has 6 goals in his last 8 games.

Mason Mannek has a point in 8 of his last 12 games.

Kyle Pouncy has a point in 6 of his last 11 games (3 goals, 3 assist).

Ben Tardif has 2 or more points in 7 of his last 12 games. Tardif has a point in 9 of his 13 games with Utah. Tardif was 2nd in the league in points in December among rookies with 13.

Luka Burzan has a point in 6 of his last 8 games (3 goals, 6 assists).

Connor McDonald is a +13 in his last 14 games.

