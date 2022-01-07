Third of Four-Straight Games against Railers Set for 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, play the Worcester Railers Sunday at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena in Reading, Pa. This is the 3rd of 12 meetings between the two teams this season.

The Lion's Roar 1/7/22

Four players from the Royals recorded multipoint games in their 5-3 loss to Worcester on Sunday, Jan. 2. Brad Morrison, Trevor Gooch, Patrick Bajkov and Patrick McNally's two-point games wasn't enough to overcome the Railers' second-half comeback. Reading held a 2-0 and 3-2 lead at separate points but gave up three unanswered goals in the third period.

For Bajkov, he scored his first goal since Nov. 10, 2021.

Reading currently sits fifth in the North Division with an 10-7-4-1 record for 25 points. The Royals have four games in-hand over the fourth-place Maine Mariners, who have 26 points, and one game in-hand over the Adirondack Thunder, who also have 26 points. Worcester sits last in the North Division with 19 points through 23 games. It holds an 9-13-0-1 record.

Kirill Ustimenko returned to the team after his brief stint on the Flyers' taxi squad that was created temporarily to combat COVID-19 player losses on NHL teams.

Hayden Hawkey also returned to the team following a loan spell to the Rochester Americans.

UPCOMING GAMES

Friday, Jan. 7 at 7:00 p.m. against Worcester - It's a Flyers Friday! Philadelphia Flyers legend Dave Schultz will be at Santander Arena for a Q&A session, to sign autographs and to take pictures with fans. It's also Happy Hour Friday. Get half-off all domestic beers from 6:00-7:00 p.m. The Reading Parking Authority will also be opening parking for the game for free.

Saturday, Jan. 8 at 7:00 p.m. against Worcester - Celebrate Wizards and Wands Night at the Royals' game! The first 2,000 fans will receive a Slapshot Wizard bobblehead presented by Savage Auto Group. Fans can purchase $1 Butter Beer at select stations along the concourse, and the Royals will wear a specialty jersey. Attend the Postgame Party presented by DoubleTree by Hilton Reading following the game. Cam Strong and Jared Brandt will attend.

