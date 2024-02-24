Wichita Closes Season-Series Tonight at Indy

Wichita Thunder face off with the Indy Fuel

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, continues its four-game road trip tonight at 6 p.m. with a visit to Indiana to take on the Fuel.

This is the second meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Fuel. All-time, Wichita is 9-6-1 against Indy and 4-2-0 on the road against the Fuel. Tonight is the second of a back-to-back and the final meeting of the season between the two teams.

Last night, the Thunder claimed a 4-1 victory over the Fuel. With the win, Wichita has won four in a row while snapping Indy's seven-game winning streak.

The Thunder are in sixth place in the Mountain Division with 43 points. The Fuel are tied for second in the Central Division with 60 points. Wichita improved to 7-0-2 against the Central Division with the win last night.

Jay Dickman recorded two points last night, tallying a goal and an assist. He has goals in three-straight and points in five-straight games (4g, 7a). The veteran forward is tied for first in the ECHL with 12 power play goals.

Kobe Walker scored last night, giving him goals in three-straight. He also added an assist, giving him his first multi-point outing of his career. The RIT product played for former Thunder forward Travis Clayton during his junior career.

Beck Warm was outstanding last night, stopping 42 shots and was named the number one star. It was the third time this season that he made 40 or more saves. Warm has wins in back-to-back starts.

Bradley Marek earned an assist last night, giving him points in four-straight. He has 17 points (7g, 10a) in 16 games this year. The Ferris State product was loaned to the Thunder from San Jose last week.

The magic number to predict a Thunder victory this year has been four. When Wichita scores four or more during the course of a game, the team is 16-3-2. When the Thunder scores three or less, the team is 2-23-5.

THUNDERBOLTS...Brayden Watts scored last night and has points in back-to-back games...Jason Pineo is tied for second among rookies with four shorthanded points...Lleyton Moore is tied for second among rookies with 11 power play assists...Shane Kuzmeski has four points in his last six games...Dillon Boucher is tied for first among rookies with six major penalties....Wichita is 9-6-5 when scoring first...Wichita is 10-3-3 when leading after one...Wichita is 13-2-3 when leading after two...

FUEL NOTES - Cameron Hillis was loaned to Hartford...Mitchell Weeks and Kale Howarth were loaned from Rockford to Indy...Zach Driscoll is tied for second in shootout wins (2)...Chris Cameron is second among blueliners with seven majors and was also loaned to Hartford...

