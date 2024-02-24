Grizzlies Fall 7-5 in High Scoring Affair at Kansas City
February 24, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
Independence, Missouri - Jeremy McKenna had 3 goals and 1 assist to lead the Kansas City Mavericks to a 7-5 win over the Utah Grizzlies on Saturday night at Cable Dahmer Arena.
KC's Justin Nachbaur scored 24 seconds into the game. Jeremy McKenna extended the Mavericks lead to 2-0 as he scored 7:11 in. Josh Wesley got Utah on the board with a power play goal 18:54 in. Wesley now leads Utah with 6 power play goals on the season. Wesley has 14 goals this season, which leads all league defenseman. Mavericks led 2-1 after 1 frame.
Early in the second period McKenna scored his second of the night on a power play tally 3:29 in. Patrick Curry scored a power play goal 6:49 to give the Mavericks a 4-1 lead. McKenna got his 3rd of the game and 15th of the season 15:20 in to make it a 5-1 game. Utah's Dylan Fitze got his 12 of the campaign 19:28 in. KC led 5-2 after 40 minutes of play.
Utah's Mick Messner scored 3:48 in. Grizzlies forward Alex Beaucage cut into the Mavericks lead some more as he scored 7:47 in. Mavericks regained a two-goal lead 13:56 in as Jacob Hayhurst scored his 23rd of the year. Utah's Brandon Cutler made it a 6-5 game as he scored 18:34 in. Cutler leads Utah with 23 goals on the season. The Mavericks scored an empty netter with 1 second left in regulation as Nolan Walker got his 25th.
Utah goaltender Dante Giannuzzi stopped 31 of 37 in the loss. KC's Jack LaFontaine stopped 23 of 28 in the win as his record goes to 10-2-0-1.
Despite the loss Utah is still 10-4-1 over their last 15 games.
The rubber match of the three-game series at Cable Dahmer Arena is on Sunday afternoon at 3:05 pm mountain time. The road trip continues later with a three-game series at Idaho on February 28, March 1-2.
3 stars
Jeremy McKenna (KC) - 3 goals, 1 assist.
Patrick Curry (KC) - 1 goal, 1 assist.
Jacob Hayhurst (KC) - 1 goal, 1 assist.
