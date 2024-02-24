Raabe Scores in Overtime and Iowa Sweeps Cincinnati, 3-2

Cincinnati, OH - Iowa Heartlanders forward Dakota Raabe scored his second goal of the game halfway through overtime and the Heartlanders won their second straight game at Cincinnati Cyclones, 3-2, Saturday at Heritage Bank Center.

On the overtime winner, Raabe started a two-on-one rush with Kyle Masters. With the puck rotating to the left slot, Raabe stuck with the play and pushed it through Rylan Parenteau's five hole (loss, 18 saves).

Raabe scored Iowa's first goal as well, evening the game at one with a late first-period strike at 18:25 of the first.

Peyton Jones made 31 saves for his ninth win of the season, including 21 stops in the final half of the game.

Yuki Miura gave Iowa a 2-1 advantage with 6:19 to go in the second; standing at the middle of the slot, Miura put his stick out and richocheted an attempt from Anthony Firriolo through the goaltender's legs. Miura is one away from matching a career high for goals in the season (10, twice).

The Cyclones evened the score at two at 7:45 of the third, a wraparound chance that was slammed in by Nick Isaacson.

The Heartlanders' road trip continues at Indy Fri., Mar. 1 at 6:00 p.m. Iowa is at Toledo Sat., Mar. 2 at 6:15 p.m. and Sun., Mar. 3 at 4:15 p.m.

Iowa's seven-game road trip concludes with a set at Wichita on Fri., Mar. 8 at 7:00 p.m. and Sat., Mar. 9 at 7:00 p.m.

The Heartlanders are next at home to take on the Wheeling Nailers March 13-16 for three games at Xtream Arena. Iowa hosts Wheeling on Wed., Mar. 13 at 6:35 p.m. and Fri., Mar. 15 at 6:35 p.m. March 16th is St. Hat Trick's Day, featuring a Heartlanders Mascot Dash Bobblehead giveaway to the first 500 fans, theme jerseys available for auction and a special appearance by the Kelly Cup, the ECHL's championship trophy.

On Fri., Mar. 22 at 6:35 p.m., the Heartlanders oppose the Wichita Thunder in the 100th home game in team history, featuring $5 youth tickets (online only, with purchase of adult ticket).

Sat., Mar. 23 at 6:05 p.m. is Heartland Heroes Night against Wichita, honoring the frontline workers that selflessly serve eastern Iowa.

On Sun., Mar. 24 at 2:05 p.m., Iowa wraps up the weekend against Wichita with Faith and Family Day, a team photo giveaway, and the final postgame skate of the season.

