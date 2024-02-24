Recap: Growlers Outlast Lions 4-3
February 24, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers came out on top 4-3 in a back and forth affair with the Trois-Rivières Lions on Saturday afternoon at Colisée Vidéotron.
Jordan Escott, Todd Skirving and Isaac Johnson gave the Growlers a 3-0 lead through two periods before the Lions forced overtime with a three goals push in the 3rd.
Vyacheslav Peksa stopped all three shootout shooters he faced after a franchise record 49 stops in the game. Jackson Berezowski notched the lone shootout goal for the Growlers.
Newfoundland return home to host the Kalamazoo Wings next Friday.
Three Stars:
1. NFL - J. Berezowski
2. TR - N. Yaremko
3. NFL - V. Peksa
