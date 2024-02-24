Recap: Growlers Outlast Lions 4-3

February 24, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release







The Newfoundland Growlers came out on top 4-3 in a back and forth affair with the Trois-Rivières Lions on Saturday afternoon at Colisée Vidéotron.

Jordan Escott, Todd Skirving and Isaac Johnson gave the Growlers a 3-0 lead through two periods before the Lions forced overtime with a three goals push in the 3rd.

Vyacheslav Peksa stopped all three shootout shooters he faced after a franchise record 49 stops in the game. Jackson Berezowski notched the lone shootout goal for the Growlers.

Newfoundland return home to host the Kalamazoo Wings next Friday.

Three Stars:

1. NFL - J. Berezowski

2. TR - N. Yaremko

3. NFL - V. Peksa

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.