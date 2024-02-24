Navrin Mutter Reassigned to the Milwaukee Admirals

ORLANDO, Fl. The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Saturday that forward Navrin Mutter has been reassigned by the Nashville Predators, to the Milwaukee Admirals of the American Hockey League.

Mutter, 22, has appeared in 27 games so far this season with Atlanta, amassing seven total points (5G, 2A) to go along with 54 penalty minutes. Prior to joining Atlanta, the London, Ontario native skated in 68 combined games with the Milwaukee Admirals, combining for ten points.

The Gladiators return to action tonight at 7PM and tomorrow afternoon at 3PM, as the club heads for a back-to-back battle with the Orlando Solar Bears at the Kia Center. Catch all the action on Flo Hockey and MixLR!

