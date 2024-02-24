Grizzlies Gameday: Road Trip Continues in Kansas City

Utah Grizzlies (24-25-1, 49 points, .490 Win %) @ Kansas City Mavericks (36-10-2-1, 75 points, .765 Win %)

Date: February 24, 2024 Venue: Cable Dahmer Arena

Game Time: 5:05 pm.

Streaming/TV: FloHockey - https://www.flohockey.tv/events/11055047-2024-utah-grizzlies-vs-kansas-city-mavericks?nav_id=75

Audio/Radio: Utah Grizzlies YouTube channel. - https://www.youtube.com/@THEUTAHGRIZZLIES

Saturday's Matchup

It's the second of a three-game series between the Grizzlies and Mavericks. The Grizz are 10-3-1 in their last 14 games. Brandon Cutler leads the Grizzlies in goals (22) and shots on goal (187). Brett Stapley has 7 goals in 9 games in February. Stapley is a +7 in 9 games in February. Kyle Mayhew is 2nd among all league rookie defenseman with 34 points (8 goals, 26 assists). Mick Messner has 1 goal and 5 assists in his last 4 games. Utah has outscored opponents 21 to 12 in the third periods over their last 14 games. The Grizz are 17-3-1 when scoring first this season.

The Mavericks have the best record in the league with 75 points and a .781 winning percentage. They are led by Patrick Curry, who is 2nd in the league with 58 points (26 goals, 32 assists). Max Andreev is 3rd in the league with 40 assists. Nolan Walker has 24 goals and a 32.4 shooting percentage for KC this season.

Dylan Fitze Hat Trick Leads Utah to Victory

On February 23rd in Kansas City it was the Dylan Fitze show as he scored 3 goals in Utah's 7-4 win. It was Fitze's second professional hat trick. He scored 3 goals for Orlando in a 6-2 win vs Wheeling on January 14, 2022. Fitze became the first Grizzlies player to score 3 or more goals in a game since Brandon Cutler scored 4 goals vs Rapid City on January 27, 2023.

Games This Road Trip

Friday, February 23, 2024 - Utah 7 Kansas City 4 - Dylan Fitze scored 3 goals. Aaron Aragon, Cole Gallant and Josh Wesley each had 1 goal and 1 assist. Kyle Mayhew had 2 assists. Adam Berg had 1 goal. Utah was 2 for 4 on the power play and a perfect 5 for 5 on the penalty kill. The Mavericks were led by Jacob Hayhurst, who had 2 goals and 1 assist. Max Andreev had 1 goal and 2 assists.

Saturday - Utah at Kansas City. 5:05 pm. Calbe Dahmer Arena.

Sunday, February 25, 2024 - Utah at Kansas City. 3:05 pm. Cable Dahmer Arena.

Wednesday, February 28, 2024 - Utah at Idaho. 7:10 pm. Idaho Central Arena.

Friday, March 1, 2024 - Utah at Idaho. 7:10 pm. Idaho Central Arena.

Saturday, March 2, 2024 - Utah at Idaho. 7:10 pm. Idaho Central Arena.

All Times Mountain.

What a Turnaround for the Grizzlies

At the Christmas break the Grizzlies had a record of 8-17 and were in last place in the Mountain Division. Since Christmas Utah is 16-8-1 over a 25-game stretch and they are in fourth place in the division. Brandon Cutler and Brett Stapley each have 13 goals in the last 25 games. Tyler Penner leads all Utah forwards in plus/minus at +7 since Christmas. Kyle Mayhew leads Utah with 18 assists after the Christmas break.

Saturday's Alright for Winning

Utah is 10-7 on Saturdays this season.

Grizzlies Player Notes

Josh Wesley leads all league defensemen with 13 goals. Wesley is 3rd among league defenseman with 141 shots on goal. He is tied for the league lead among defensemen with 5 power play goals. He had a Gordie Howe Hat Trick vs Rapid City on January 27. Wesley has a point in 7 of his last 8 games and a goal in 5 of his last 8. The captain has a point in 14 of his last 18 games (9 goals, 8 assists).

Kyle Mayhew is 2nd among league rookie defenseman with 34 points (8g, 26a). Mayhew had 4 assists and was a +4 on February 10 at Idaho. Mayhew is a +5 in 8 games in February.

Brett Stapley has 7 goals in his last 9 games. He has a point in 19 of his last 25 games. Stapley leads Utah in assists (29) and points (45). Stapley leads Utah with 11 multiple point games. He is a +7 in 9 games in February.

Cole Gallant is 3rd on the team with 24 assists. Gallant scored the game winner 6:50 into the third period on February 16 vs Wheeling. Gallant is tied for 2nd on the team with 9 multiple point games.

Brandon Cutler leads Utah in goals (22), PIM (65), Shots on Goal (187) and is tied for the club lead in Game Winning Goals (4) and power play goals (5). Cutler has a point in 6 of his last 8 games and 10 of his last 14 games. Cutler led Utah with 7 goals in the month of January. He has 10 goals in his last 16 games. Cutler leads Utah with 2 overtime game winning goals. He won the game 20 seconds into overtime on January 20 at Kansas City. He also got the OT GWG on a one-timer from the right circle on Utah's lone power play at Tulsa on February 3rd.

Nathan Burke is 2nd on the Grizzlies with 16 goals. Burke has a goal in 6 of his last 12 games. Burke scored the game winning goal 6:17 into overtime on Feb. 10 at Idaho.

Mick Messner has 2 goals and 11 assists in his last 13 games. Messner had 4 assists in Utah's 4-2 win over Wheeling on Feb. 16. Messner had 1 goal and 5 assists in a 3 game series vs Wheeling.

Tyler Penner has appeared in 194 straight regular season games, 218 straight including the playoffs for Utah since the start of the 2021-22 season.

Adam Berg has 15 points (6g, 9a) in his last 19 games.

Alex Beaucage has 38 shots on goal in 8 games with Utah.

Aaron Aragon scored 2 goals on January 19 at KC. Aragon scored 2 more goals on January 26 vs Rapid City.

Dante Giannuzzi leads Utah with 11 wins this season.

Bear Bites: Grizzlies Team Notes

Ryan Kinasewich won his 100th game as Utah's head coach on Feb. 17. Utah is 16-8-1 over their last 25 games. Utah has won 8 of their last 10 home games. Utah is 16 -8 at home thisseason, outscoring opponents 80 to 65. Utah is averaging 7,159 fans per game over their last 12 home games. Utah has had 6 home games with over 7,600 fans. Utah is 4-1 ingames past regulation this season. Utah is 17-3-1 when scoring first this season. Utah has scored 5 shorthandedgoals this season. Utah is 14-2 when leading after 1 period and 14-2-1 when leading after 2 periods. Utah is 9-0 athome when leading after 1 period. Utah has outscored opponents 21 to 12 in thethird periods over their last 13 games. The Grizz are 8-6-1 in their last 15 road games.

Recent Transactions: Texeira Returns to Club

February 23 - Defenseman Keoni Texeira released from loan with San Jose (AHL), returns to Grizz.

February 19 - Defenseman Josh Wesley reassigned to Utah from Colorado (AHL).

February 19 - Grizzlies released defenseman Cody Corbett.

February 16 - Goaltender Arvid Holm and Forward Alex Beaucage were reassigned to Utah from Colorado (AHL). Both Beaucage and Holm have NHL deals with the Colorado Avalanche. Beaucage has previously played in 4 games with Utah, scoring 1 goal and 3 assists. Beaucage had 20 shots on goal. Holm joins the Grizzlies for the first time.

February 16 - Utah signs defenseman Cody Corbett. He last played with Kalamazoo in the 2021-2022 season.

February 16 - Utah released forward J.C. Campagna. He had 1 goal and 4 assists in 12 games.

Players Who Have Appeared in Every Game

There are 3 players who have appeared in all 50 games for the Grizzlies this season. They include forwards Brandon Cutler, Mick Messner and Tyler Penner.

2023-2024 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 24-25-1

Home record: 16-8

Road record: 8-17-1

Win percentage: .490

Streak: Won 1

Standings Points: 49

Last 10: 6-3-1

Goals per game: 3.16 (17th) Goals for: 158

Goals against per game: 3.50 (19th) Goals Against: 175

Shots per game: 31.16 (16th)

Shots against per game: 34.36 (23rd)

Power Play: 26 for 157 - 16.6 % (23rd)

Penalty Kill: 114 for 155 - 73.5 % (28th)

Penalty Minutes: 533. 10.66 per game.

Shorthanded Goals: 5.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 5.

Record When Scoring First: 17-3-1.

Opposition Scores First: 7-22.

Record in One Goal Games: 9-7-1.

SCORING 1ST 2ND 3RD OT/Shootout TOTAL

Utah Grizzlies 43 55 56 4 158

Opposition 54 65 55 1 175

Team Leaders

Goals: Brandon Cutler (22)

Assists: Brett Stapley (29)

Points: Stapley (45)

Plus/Minus: Bryan Yoon (+11)

PIM: Cutler (63)

Power Play Points: Kyle Mayhew (12)

Power Play Goals: Cutler/Josh Wesley (5)

Power Play Assists: Mayhew (10)

Shots on Goal: Cutler (187) - 3rd in the league.

Shooting Percentage: Aaron Aragon (16.4%) - Minimum 50 shots.

Game Winning Goals: Cutler/Stapley (4)

Wins: Dante Giannuzzi (11)

Save %: Trent Miner (.917)

Goals Against Average: Miner (2.75)

Shutouts: Giannuzzi/Metcalf (1)

