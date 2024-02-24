Stingrays Fall 3-2 in Norfolk

NORFOLK, VA - The South Carolina Stingrays dropped a 3-2 decision against the Norfolk Admirals on Friday night. Benton Maass and Ryan Leibold scored for the Stingrays, and Mitchell Gibson made 20 stops in the loss.

The Admirals struck first on a power play goal by Kamerin Nault, who beat Gibson with a one-timer from the right wall. The score was 1-0 Norfolk after one period of play.

Maass tied the game with his seventh goal of the season at 16:28 into the second period. Maass buried a loose puck past the right pad of Norfolk goaltender Yaniv Perets. The score was tied at one after two periods.

Norfolk took an early lead just 28 seconds into the third period on a goal by Darick Louis-Jean, who buried a wrist shot over Gibson's right shoulder to make it 2-1.

Leibold tied the game at two with a short-handed goal at 12:52. A stretch pass off the boards by Maass sent Leibold on a breakaway, and he beat Perets with a snapshot for his tenth goal of the season.

Norfolk defenseman Connor Fedorek restored Norfolk's lead when he buried the second goal of his professional career. Fedorek collected a centering pass and went bar down over Gibson's right shoulder to put the Admirals in front for good.

The Stingrays will play the Admirals again tomorrow night at the Norfolk Scope Arena. Puck drop is set for 6:05 pm.

