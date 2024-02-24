Murdaca's 32-Save Shutout Extends Icemen's Unbeaten Streak to 13 Games

JACKSONVILLE, FL - Joe Murdaca stopped all 32 shots faced to earn his first career shutout and lead the Jacksonville Icemen to a 3-0 victory over the Orlando Solar Bears at the Kia Center Friday night. With the win, the Icemen extended their unbeaten/points streak to 13 games (12-0-1-0).

Orlando came out on the attack, outshooting the Icemen 16-5 in the opening period, including a penalty shot by Mitchell Hoelscher, but Murdaca turned all 16 shots aside to keep the game scoreless after one period.

Early second period, Icemen broke up the scoreless tie as Olivier Nadeau rushed into the zone and delivered a sniper's shot that beat Orlando goaltender Brandon Halverson cleanly to give Jacksonville the 1-0 lead.

The Icemen extended their lead in the third on the power play when Garret Cockrill fed the puck in front which was redirected in by Garrett Van Wyhe past Orlando goaltender Brandon Halverson to make it a 2-0 game.

Trailing by two late, the Solar Bears pulled the goaltender to allow for the extra attacker. The Icemen attempted to ice the puck down the ice, but Jacksonville's Jerry D'Amigo hustled down the ice to negate the icing whistle, and threw the puck in the slot to Van Wyhe who netted the empty-net tally to put the score at 3-0.

However, this game would belong to goaltender Joe Murdaca who earned his first career shutout making 32 saves as the Icemen secure the 3-0 win. The Icemen extend their unbeaten streak to 13 games, and will now travel for a Wednesday morning game at Atlanta. Game time is set for 10:30 a.m.

