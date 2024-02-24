Fuel Claim One Point in Sellout OT Battle
February 24, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release
INDIANAPOLIS- The Fuel hosted the Wichita Thunder for the second night in a row on Saturday night. In front of a sellout crowd of 6,459 people, the Fuel fell 4-3 in overtime after a late penalty.
1ST PERIOD
The Fuel got on the board quickly with a goal by Kale Howarth at 1:19, assisted by Colin Bilek and Kyle Maksimovich.
At 5:28, Matt Cairns sat for cross checking giving Wichita the first power play opportunity of the game. Five seconds later, they capitalized with a goal by Mitchell Russell to tie the game 1-1.
Bradley Marek sat for cross checking next, at 14:26 giving the Fuel a power play opportunity which they also capitalized on. Bilek scored to give the Fuel a 2-1 lead. That goal was assisted by Bryan Lemos and Andrew Bellant.
At 18:45, Jon Martin took a high sticking penalty however the Fuel killed off the penalty before time expired on the period.
2ND PERIOD
44 seconds into the second period, Cairns took another cross-checking penalty. As the power play was winding down, Marek scored for the Thunder to tie the game 2-2.
At 8:13, Bulmer and Russell each sat for two minutes for roughing, forcing some 4-on-4 hockey until about a minute later when Wichita's Jason Pinoe was called for slashing, giving the Fuel a 4-on-3 power play opportunity.
Bulmer scored after leaving the box to give the Fuel a 3-2 lead. Ross MacDougall and Maksimovich each earned an assist on that power play goal.
Less than a minute later, Nolan Kneen scored for the Thunder to tie the game again, 3-3.
3RD PERIOD
At 4:43, Dillon Boucher was called for slashing, giving the Fuel a power play chance; however, Wichita killed it off.
Maksimovich took the game's next penalty at 9:12. A slashing call put the Fuel on the penalty kill until a few seconds later when Wichita's Watts took a hooking call to force almost two minutes of 4-on-4 hockey.
After a few good chances on both sides, regulation ended with the game still tied at 3-3. The Fuel outshot the Thunder 31-21 in regulation before they headed to overtime.
OVERTIME
1:28 into the overtime period, Seamus Malone took a high sticking penalty, giving the Thunder an additional player for a 4-on-3 opportunity.
At 2:43, Lleyton Moore scored for the Thunder giving them the 4-3 win. The Fuel claimed one point in the overtime game.
