Jeremy Mckenna Records his Second Hat Trick of the Season to Help Kansas City Pick up Win No. 37

INDEPENDENCE, MO. - With the help of Jeremy McKenna's second hat trick of the season - and third of his Mavericks career - the Kansas City Mavericks defeated the Utah Grizzlies 7-5 in front of more than 4,400 fans on Saturday at Cable Dahmer Arena.

Kansas City picked up win No. 37 on the season, their second highest ECHL win total in team history and tied for the fourth-most single-season wins in franchise history.

In the second game of the three-in-three, McKenna scored seven minutes into the first period and then added an early second-period goal and one with four minutes remaining in the middle frame to send the hats flying on to the ice.

The hat trick came in McKenna's 200th professional game.

McKenna's hat trick was the sixth Kansas City hat trick of the season, which brings them into a tie with Toledo for the ECHL lead in 2023-24.

Additionally, Patrick Curry recorded a goal and an assist to make him the sixth Mavericks skater in the ECHL era with 60 or more points in a single season.

Jacob Hayhurst added a goal and an assist to help the 7-5 victory. Since January 10, Hayhurst leads the ECHL with 37 points scored.

