Andrew Coxhead Is Coming to Mavs Country

August 1, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks have announced the signing of forward Andrew Coxhead.

"Andrew is a big-bodied centerman who plays a rugged game," said Mavericks General Manager and Head Coach Tad O'Had. "He was a standout captain at St. Mary's University, where he played with fellow Maverick Justin MacPherson. We see Andrew as a great addition to our strong lineup. He has a high compete level, great hockey IQ, and the ability to get to the net and make plays. Before St. Mary's, Andrew was a standout in the QMJHL."

Coxhead, 24, is set to begin his first season with the Kansas City Mavericks after a successful collegiate career at Saint Mary's University in Halifax, Nova Scotia. The 6'3" centerman tallied 58 points in 69 regular-season games with the Huskies, adding 12 points in 16 postseason contests. Coxhead was named to the USports (AUS) Second All-Star Team for the 2022-23 season and served as the team captain during the 2023-24 campaign.

Before his college career, Coxhead, a native of Bedford, Nova Scotia, played in the QMJHL from 2016 to 2021, where he recorded 142 points in 276 regular-season games and 15 points in 22 playoff games.

