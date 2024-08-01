Admirals Bring Back Leading Scorer Timofeyev

August 1, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk Admirals News Release







Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announced on Thursday they have signed forward Stepan Timofeyev to a contract for the 2024-25 season.

Timofeyev, 28, returns to the Admirals for his second full season after leading Norfolk with 53 points during the regular season (20g, 33a). His 33 assists were the best on the team. The Russian forward also scored four goals in eight games during the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Admirals forward Stepan Timofeyev skates on to the ice before Game 5 of the North Division Finals against the Adirondack Thunder. Timofeyev has played in 105 regular season games with Norfolk, totaling 90 points (37g, 5a). He will be returning to the Admirals for the 2024-25 season | Photo: Paul Jensen "Stepan has built a good one and a half year ECHL career since his call-up in the 2022-23 season," said Jeff Carr, Admirals General Manager and Head Coach. "His penalty-killing, work ethic and gritty play is second to none."

The 28-year-old signed with Norfolk on December 19, 2022 and quickly established himself at the ECHL level. In 43 games with the Admirals during the 2022-23 season, Timofeyev totaled 37 points, which third best on the team. Following his successful stint that year, he was awarded with a tryout to Chicago Wolves (AHL) Training Camp.

"I'm happy to be back for another season with the Admirals," Timofeyev said. "I'm also very excited to be a part of this great organization once again and play in-front of our great fan base. We have a lot to prove as a team and as individuals. I am thankful that we will have an opportunity to prove ourselves starting in October."

Prior to his arrival in Norfolk, Timofeyev spent three seasons in the SPHL, two with the Knoxville Ice Bears and one with the Birmingham Bulls. In 2021-22, he corralled 49 total points (23g, 26a) in 46 regular season games. In 2016-17, Timofeyev suited up for the Bradford Rattlers in the Greater Metro Junior A Hockey League (GMHL). He was named regular season MVP for posting 107 points (38g, 69a) in just 37 games.

-

Season Tickets for the 2024-25 season are ON SALE NOW! The Admirals will open the 2024-25 season at Norfolk Scope on October 18 against the Adirondack Thunder. To inquire about ticket packages for the 2024-25 season, call 757.640.1212.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.