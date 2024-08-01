K-Wings Sign Forward Quinn Preston

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Thursday that forward Quinn Preston has signed a Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the 2024-25 season.

"Quinn was a great addition to our team last year," said Joel Martin, Kalamazoo Wings head coach and director of hockey operations. "He's a big piece up the middle and plays in all situations."

Preston, 26, is a 5-foot 11-inch, 183-pound, Trenton, MI native who was acquired via trade (Wichita) on March 5 and played 16 regular season games (3g-7a) for Kalamazoo last season. Preston also played 26 games (12g-10a) for the EIHL's Belfast Giants and 18 games for Wichita (3g-9a) in 2023-24.

"I'm super excited to get back to Kalamazoo and play in front of our fans," Preston said. "I got a taste of it at the end of last year and can't wait to be a part of it from the start this season."

The third-year pro scored 61 points (23g-38a) with Wichita as a rookie in 2022-23, amassed 18 goals & 26 assists through 60 games combined in 2023-24 and scored two goals with one assist in four games during the 2023-24 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Preston suited up in 127 games across four seasons at Ohio State (2018 thru 2022), scoring 33 goals with 39 assists and amassing 116 penalty minutes during that time. The forward was also the team's alternate captain in his final two seasons before joining the Toledo Walleye (13gp-2g-5a), including five appearances in the 2021-22 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

The K-Wings will continue rounding out their roster this summer ahead of Training Camp in October. Kalamazoo's 'Home Opener' kicks off the 2024-25 regular season on Saturday, October 19 versus the Cincinnati Cyclones at 7:00 p.m. EST at Wings Event Center.

Kalamazoo is also looking to set another Guinness World Record during the Home Opener on Oct. 19.

