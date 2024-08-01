Thunder Ink Goaltender David Fessenden

August 1, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release









Goaltender David Fessenden with Canisius College

(Adirondack Thunder) Goaltender David Fessenden with Canisius College(Adirondack Thunder)

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has signed goaltender David Fessenden to a standard player contract for the 2024-25 season.

Fessenden, 26, joins the Thunder after playing five years at NCAA (D1) University of Alabama-Huntsville, University of New Hampshire and Canisius College. The Parker, Colorado native played in 79 games collegiately and had a 2.98 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage and two shutouts.

"David Fessenden joins us after a successful collegiate career with three separate schools," added MacArthur. "He is 6-foot-6, has size you cannot teach and the athleticism to go with it. We are excited to see how his game translates to the professional level!"

Prior to college, the 6-foot-6, 229-pound goaltender played 119 games in the North American Hockey League for the Bismarck Bobcats, Minnesota Magicians and Northeast Generals.

