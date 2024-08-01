Thunder Re-Sign Forward T.J. Friedmann

August 1, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder forward T.J. Friedmann

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has re-signed forward T.J. Friedmann to a standard player contract for the 2024-25 season.

Friedmann, 26, recorded six goals and four assists for 10 points in 26 games last season with Adirondack. The St. Louis, Missouri native also played in three games with the Utica Comets and had one goal and one assist.

"T.J. Friedmann provides energy and character on and off the ice, creates depth at the center position and is used on both the power play and primarily the penalty kill," said Head Coach Pete MacArthur. "He is huge to our culture and will look to build on an injury plagued rookie season!"

Prior to his professional career, Friedmann played five seasons at NCAA (D1) Quinnipiac University. In 170 games, the right-shooting forward had 28 goals and 30 assists for 58 points and helped capture a NCAA Championship in 2022-23 and three ECAC Regular Season Championships in a row.

