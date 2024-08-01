Nailers Re-Sign Dustin Manz

August 1, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers News Release







WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are excited to announce their eighth player signing of the 2024 offseason. Wheeling has re-signed forward Dustin Manz to an ECHL contract.

Manz, 24, joined the Nailers this past spring, following the completion of his NCAA playing career. Dustin made his pro debut on March 29th at Toledo, then scored his first two pro goals less than one week later on April 3rd at Indy. The rookie forward recorded at least one shot on goal in all six regular season contests, then tacked on an assist during the playoffs.

Prior to turning pro, the Vanderbilt, Michigan native played five seasons of college hockey - three at Lake Superior State University, then two at American International College. Manz enjoyed his best individual success at AIC, as he reached double digits in goals during the 2022-23 campaign, then led the Yellow Jackets in scoring with 31 points in 2023-24. From a team standpoint, Dustin won a WCHA championship with Lake Superior State in 2021, which secured the school's first trip to the NCAA National Tournament in 25 years. His goal opened the scoring in the clinching win over Northern Michigan. Manz also won a BCHL title in 2018-19 as a member of the Prince George Spruce Kings, when he led the squad with 70 points in 58 games. A fun personal fact about Dustin is that his grandfather Jerry played college football at The Ohio State University, where he won a Rose Bowl.

Dustin Manz and the Wheeling Nailers will open the 2024-25 season on the road against the Maine Mariners on Friday, October 18th. The team's home opener is Saturday, November 2nd against the Bloomington Bison at 7:10. Season memberships and other terrific ticket plans for the 2024-25 season are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

