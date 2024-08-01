Royals Youth Hockey Skating Intensive Camp Begins Monday, August 12, Features Extra Hour of On-Ice Instruction

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals Youth Hockey Association, presented by Visions Federal Credit Union, welcomes all kids ages 6-16 years old to attend their Skating Intensive Youth Hockey Summer Camp at the Body Zone Sports and Wellness Complex from Monday, August 12 to Friday, August 16.

The Skating Intensive Camp is run by Director of the Junior Reading Royals Bryce Witman and will feature both on-ice and off-ice hockey activities tailored for both beginners and experienced youth hockey players. Unlike previous summer camps, the Skating Intensive Camp includes an extra HOUR of on-ice instruction and is designed to provide the most efficient means of training and conditioning locally with our trained coaching staff. In addition to Coach Witman and his trained coaching staff, the Skating Intensive Camp will include on-ice instruction from Reading Royals Head Coach and General Manager Jason Binkley as well as Royals players.

CAMP PRICE IS $650 - INCLUDES:

3-hours of on-ice instruction from professional hockey players & coaches

Off-ice training / conditioning

Free jersey

Free camp t-shirt

*Please note: Kids are required to pack a lunch*

CAMP SCHEDULE:

9:00am - Drop off

9:20-10:20am - Warm up/Meetings

11:00 am-12:30pm - On Ice Session #1

12:45-1:15pm - Lunch

1:20-2:20pm - Off Ice Conditioning

3:00-4:30pm - On Ice Session #2

4:45pm - Pick up

Please reach out to Coach Witman (bwitman@royalshockey.com) with questions.

