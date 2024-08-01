Royals Youth Hockey Skating Intensive Camp Begins Monday, August 12, Features Extra Hour of On-Ice Instruction
August 1, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals Youth Hockey Association, presented by Visions Federal Credit Union, welcomes all kids ages 6-16 years old to attend their Skating Intensive Youth Hockey Summer Camp at the Body Zone Sports and Wellness Complex from Monday, August 12 to Friday, August 16.
The Skating Intensive Camp is run by Director of the Junior Reading Royals Bryce Witman and will feature both on-ice and off-ice hockey activities tailored for both beginners and experienced youth hockey players. Unlike previous summer camps, the Skating Intensive Camp includes an extra HOUR of on-ice instruction and is designed to provide the most efficient means of training and conditioning locally with our trained coaching staff. In addition to Coach Witman and his trained coaching staff, the Skating Intensive Camp will include on-ice instruction from Reading Royals Head Coach and General Manager Jason Binkley as well as Royals players.
CAMP PRICE IS $650 - INCLUDES:
3-hours of on-ice instruction from professional hockey players & coaches
Off-ice training / conditioning
Free jersey
Free camp t-shirt
*Please note: Kids are required to pack a lunch*
CAMP SCHEDULE:
9:00am - Drop off
9:20-10:20am - Warm up/Meetings
11:00 am-12:30pm - On Ice Session #1
12:45-1:15pm - Lunch
1:20-2:20pm - Off Ice Conditioning
3:00-4:30pm - On Ice Session #2
4:45pm - Pick up
Please reach out to Coach Witman (bwitman@royalshockey.com) with questions.
Lion's Den Team Store
Get your biggest Royals fan new apparel and gear at the Lion's Den Team Store!
Check out the NEW Jr. Royals merchandise arriving daily: bit.ly/LionsDenStore
-
2024-25 Season Memberships
Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2024-25 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.
