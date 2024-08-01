Bennett Stockdale Returns to Maine

August 1, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release









Maine Mariners forward Bennett Stockdale

(Maine Mariners) Maine Mariners forward Bennett Stockdale(Maine Mariners)

PORTLAND, ME - Forward Bennett Stockdale has re-signed with the Maine Mariners for the 2024-25 season, the team announced on Thursday. Stockdale was another late-season college signing this past spring who found immediate success in his young ECHL career.

Stockdale first signed with the Mariners on March 7th, coming out of the NCAA DIII program at SUNY Plattsburgh. He made his ECHL debut the next night against the Adirondack Thunder. His first professional point came in his fourth game, when he registered an assist in a win over the Reading Royals on March 16th. After accumulating six assists, he finally scored his first goal on April 7th at Worcester. He followed that up with two more goals in his next three games and finished the regular season with 10 points (3 goals, 7 assists) in 18 games. Stockdale played six playoff games for the Mariners as well but failed to register a point in the postseason.

At Plattsburgh, Stockdale had three productive seasons, averaging well over a point-per-game in his career. He finished with 91 points (48 goals, 43 assists) in 79 career collegiate games. In his senior season, he was named to the SUNYAC All-Tournament Team, helping the Cardinals win the conference title.

Originally from Kanata, ON, Stockdale is 25 years old. He played junior hockey in the Central Canada Hockey League and North American Hockey League prior to college.

"I'm looking forward to experiencing the entire process this season," said Stockdale. "Seeing it all the way through from the start to the end of the season and growing as a player and as a team, that's what I'm looking forward to the most. Being able to take everything in and start from day one." The Mariners have now announced nine players to the 2024-2025 roster.

The Mariners 2024-25 season presented by Hannaford to Go, begins on Friday, October 18th with the Home Opener against the Wheeling Nailers at 7:15 PM, presented by Evergreen Credit Union. The full schedule can be viewed here. Full and half season packages plus 12-game plans and discounted group tickets are on sale now by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland. Fans can also fill out an inquiry form for packages or group tickets at MarinersOfMaine.com, and a Mariners staff member will reach out. Single game tickets will be available in September.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.