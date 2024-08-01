Brenden Datema and Josh Boyer Re-Sign with the Gladiators for 2024-25

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced today that the club has signed defenseman Brenden Datema and forward Joshua Boyer to ECHL contracts for the 2024-25 season.

Boyer first signed with the Gladiators on March 22nd of last season, appearing in eight games, and piling up two points (1g-1a). The 24-year-old scored his first professional goal on April 13th, 2024, a thrilling 4-3 victory in Jacksonville, against the Icemen.

"Josh got a good taste of professional hockey at the end of last year," head coach Derek Nesbitt said. "You could see in that sample size the way he adjusted quickly to the pro game, especially the physical side. He's a big, strong kid that skates well and is really responsible with and without the puck. He takes a lot of pride in the defensive side of the game, and once he gains some more confidence with the puck, he has a great shot that can beat pro goalies."

Prior to joining the Glads, the Wasilla, Alaska native appeared in 36 games with the University of Nebraska-Omaha, where he notched five points (3g-2a). Following the shortened 2020-21 season, Boyer would transfer to St. Lawrence University, where he'd play for the remainder of his collegiate career, posting 24 points (11g-13a) in 105 games played.

"I loved getting a taste of Atlanta and what is has to offer," Joshua Boyer said. "Now, I can't wait to get back and get the season started!"

Datema, 25, suited up in 12 games for Atlanta, where he added two assists. The Grand Rapids, Michigan native joined the Gladiators after registering nineteen points (2g-17a) in 65 games across two seasons with Canisius College. Before joining the Golden Griffins, the 6-5, 220 pound blue liner also suited up in 35 games with Michigan Tech, producing four points (1G, 3A).

"Brenden is a big body on the back end that takes pride in the defensive side of the game," assistant coach Matt Ginn said. "He is most effective when he plays a heavy game, making it uncomfortable on the opposition in our own end. He came in at the end of last season and made a positive impact while getting accustomed to the pro game. We expect him to take another big step this season, and be an important part of the defensive core for us."

Before his collegiate career began, Datema played in the NAHL for two seasons, both coming with the Amarillo Bulls. In 2018-19, his second season in the league, Datema led the NAHL in scoring among defenseman, accumulating 60 points (21G, 39A) in just 58 games, while also adding another five points (2G, 3A) in 13 playoff contests.

"I'm excited to be back with the Gladiators for the upcoming season," Brenden Datema said. "The entire staff, my teammates, and the support from the community made the decision to return to Atlanta an easy one."

Brenden Datema and Joshua Boyer join Dylan Carabia, Ryan Cranford, Drew DeRidder, Tyler Drevitch, Eric Neiley, Michael Marchesan, Blake Murray, Jackson Pierson, and Derek Topatigh as players who have officially signed with the Gladiators for the 2024-25 season.

