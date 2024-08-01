Railers Head Athletic Trainer Alex Maring Hired to AHL's Syracuse Crunch

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) announced today that Alex Maring has been hired by the Tampa Bay Lightning to be the next Head Athletic Trainer of the American Hockey League's Syracuse Crunch.

Maring, 24, goes to Syracuse after serving as the head athletic trainer for the Railers for the 2022-23 & 2023-24 seasons. He first joined the Railers after serving as an athletic training intern with the Springfield Thunderbirds of the American Hockey League during the 2021-22 season, joining them on their way to an AHL Eastern Conference championship and Calder Cup Finals appearance. He shadowed with the Utica Comets of the AHL during the 2015-16 season, working under current St. Louis Blues assistant trainer Dustin Flynn.

"We're excited to see Alex take the next step in his career," Chief Operating Officer Michael G. Myers said. "This is something that's well deserved, and we look forward to following his success in the coming years. The Railers are extremely proud of our track record and commitment to developing employees to get to the next level both on and off the ice."

The New Hartford, NY native graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Athletic Training from Springfield College in May of 2021. Maring graduated from Springfield College's Master of Education in Sport and Exercise Psychology program in May of 2023.

"I'd like to thank the Railers organization and the city of Worcester for the past two years," Maring said. "The Railers gave me the opportunity to provide the best possible care to every athlete that came through the door. I was able to foster great relationships with all of our amazing partners and staff in Worcester. I look forward to maintaining the connections I made in Worcester for a lifetime."

