Icemen Add Rookie Forwards Josh Nodler & Michael Gildon
August 1, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Jacksonville Icemen News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that the team has agreed to terms with rookie forwards Josh Nodler and Michael Gildon for the 2024-25 season.
Nodler, 23, comes to Jacksonville after wrapping up his senior season at Bowling Green State University where he logged 15 points (5g, 10a) in 36 games played. Nodler played his junior season at the University of Massachusetts (UMass) adding five points in 27 games. From 2019-2022, the 5-10, 185-pound forward played three seasons at Michigan State University where he posted 34 points (13g, 21a) during his three seasons with the Spartans. The Oak Park, Michigan resident was selected by the Calgary Flames in the fifth round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.
Gildon, 23, joins the Icemen after concluding his collegiate career at Ohio State University. Gildon collected 38 points (12g, 26a) in 118 career games with the Buckeyes from 2019-2024. After wrapping up his college career. The 6-2, 196-pound winger made his professional debut with the Worcester Railers (ECHL) this past spring, appearing in three games. A resident of Plano, Texas, Gildon spent time with the U.S. National Development Program, posting 35 points (12g, 20a) in 61 games with the U17 team in 2017-18, and registered 45 points (18g, 27a) for the U18 team in 2018-19.
The following is a listing of players who have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the upcoming 2024-25 season.
Garrett Van Wyhe (D)
Connor Russell (D)
Ivan Chukarov (D)
Christopher Brown (F)
Logan Cockerill (F)
Chris Grando (F)
Justin McRae (F)
Michael Gildon (F)
Josh Nodler (F)
The Icemen open the 2024-25 season on Saturday, October 19 against the Florida Everblades. Game time is set for 7:00 p.m. Full and partial Icemen ticket packages are currently on sale! Payment plans are also available. Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.
