Phantoms Re-Sign Parker Gahagen

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals' American Hockey League affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that goaltender Parker Gahagen has re-signed with the club for the 2024-25 season.

Gahagen, 31, prepares for his second season under an AHL-contract with Lehigh Valley and his seventh professional season overall. The 6'2", 194-pound, left-catch netminder appeared in 14 games for the Royals during the 2023-24 season, in which he posted a 10-4-0 record, 2.28 goals-against average, .936 save-percentage and one shutout (40 saves in 1-0 W vs. Maine, 1/12/24). Gahagen was loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley four times during the 2023-24 campaign.

With Lehigh Valley, the Amherst, New York native posted a 7-8-3 record, 2.59 GAA and .914 save-percentage in 18 games during the 2023-24 season.

Prior to Lehigh Valley, Gahagen backstopped the Jacksonville Icemen in the ECHL during the 2022-23 season with a record of 18-8-3 to go along with a 2.66 GAA and .912 save-percentage. He received his fifth Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for the week of March 6-12 where he stopped all 56 shots faced over two starts for a 1.000 save percentage. In the ECHL, Gahagen hoists a 68-30-5 record, 2.30 GAA, .923 save-percentage and 11 shutouts. He has received five Goaltender of the Week selections which is tied for 5th most in ECHL history.

Gahagen posts an 83-44-8 record, 2.60 GAA, .915 save-percentage and 12 shutouts across 150 games in his professional career. In the AHL, Gahagen has accumulated a 12-12-3 record, 2.87 GAA and .903 save percentage across stints in Lehigh Valley, Colorado, Milwaukee, Toronto and San Jose. During the 2022-23 season, he was also on Hartford's roster for a stretch but did not appear in any games. Gahagen suited up for six games with the Evansville Thunderbolts of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) in 2019-20 where he totaled a 3-2-0 record, 2.63 GAA, .919 save-percentage and his first professional career shutout.

Gahagen attended The United States Military Academy at West Point where he played goalie for four years at Army. He was named AHA Second Team All-Conference twice and sported a career mark of 41-49-16, 2.40, .926 for the Black Knights.

Opening Night at Santander Arena - Saturday, Oct. 26:

The countdown to the Reading Royals Opening Night at Santander Arena presented by Supportive Concepts is on for the 23rd season of Royals hockey in Berks County. The first home game of the season for the Royals is on Saturday, October 26 at 7:00 p.m. against the Wheeling Nailers, who become divisional opponents with the Royals for the first time since the 2017-18 season. Fans can look for social media announcements on promotional deals, group outing opportunities and team events leading up to the home opener by following the Reading Royals on X, Instagram and Facebook.

In addition to the game, Opening Night will feature a block party immediately outside of Santander Arena on Penn Street. Fans can enjoy family activities and games, music, inflatables, Slapshot and Ice Angel photo opportunities, red carpet introductions of the 2024-25 Royals, and MORE right up to the first puck drop of the season at home!

For only $119.99, you can secure your seat at Opening Night AND the following five other promotional games with our Big-6 Game Plan available now:

Military Appreciation & Teddy Bear Toss Night, presented by Solve IT Solutions - Dec. 9 vs Trois-Rivières

Flyers Affiliation Night, presented by Enersys - Jan. 18 vs. Jacksonville

Pink in the Rink & Women in Sports Night - Feb. 15 vs. Norfolk

Battle of the Badges & Superhero Night, presented by Matos Towing & Recovery - Mar. 1 vs. Maine

Fandemonium & Mental Health Night, presented by Betterview Counseling and Trauma Recovery - Apr. 12 vs. Worcester

2024-25 Season Memberships

Royals365 Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2024-25 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

