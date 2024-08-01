Stingrays Re-Sign Connor Moore

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have signed defenseman Connor Moore to an ECHL contract for the 2024-25 season. Moore, 27, returns to the Stingrays for a fifth consecutive season.

"I was happy that Mooresy wanted to come back again," said Stingrays Head Coach Jared Nightingale. "His role here has grown each year, and he has continued to get better. This season, I challenge Connor to take another step. We have a lot of new faces, and he is one of the few returners. I think it's very important that we hit the ground running, and I feel very fortunate to have guys like Connor, Blake Thompson, and Jacob Graves who can help lead our younger defenseman."

In 2023-24, Moore skated in more games (68) than any other Stingray defenseman, and he finished the year tied with Micheal Kim for the most points by a Stingray blueliner (35). The Cumming, GA native represented the Stingrays at the 2024 ECHL All-Star Classic in Savannah, GA.

In Moore's 213 career games for the Stingrays, he has tallied 104 points (14 goals, 90 assists). He has been an assistant captain for the last three seasons and is the longest tenured active player on the Stingrays. The Stingrays are the only professional team Moore has ever played for.

"Charleston is a place that I eventually want to call home," said Moore. "I love it here, and our fans have been incredible. Their unwavering support has been a blessing over the last four years. It was an easy decision for me to come back."

Moore is the third returning player to sign with the Stingrays for the 2024-25 season, joining Josh Wilkins and Ryan Leibold. He is the first defenseman from last year's team to re-sign in South Carolina.

The Stingrays 2024-25 season begins on Saturday, October 19, with the Home Opener against the Savannah Ghost Pirates at 6:05 p.m. The full schedule can be viewed here.

