Knight Monsters Add Jeff Solow to Team's Defensive Corps

August 1, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights announced today that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Jeff Solow for the 2024-25 season.

Solow, 28, logged a goal and an assist in 21 ECHL games last season split in stints with the Jacksonville Icemen and Maine Mariners. In addition, he recorded three points (1g, 2a) in 11 outings with the SPHL's Birmingham Bulls.

This summer, Solow has been playing in the Australian summer league (AJHL) with the Melbourne Ice where he has collected 29 points (5g, 24a) in 23 contests. Last summer, the Naples, Florida resident was named the league's top defenseman, posting 34 points in 17 games with the Sky City Stampede.

Solow has totaled 15 points (1g, 14a) in 77 career ECHL in stints with Jacksonville, Maine, the Worcester Railers and the Iowa Heartlanders. The 6-0, 194-pound blueliner played collegiately at Merrimack College and Suny-Oswego from 2016-2020.

The following is a list of players who have agreed to terms with the Knight Monsters for the 2024-25 season:

Anthony Collins (F)

Blake Christensen (F)

Chris Dodero (F)

Brennan Kapcheck (D)

Nate Kallen (D)

Adam Robbins (F)

Jeff Solow (D)

Brandon Tabakin (D)

The Knight Monsters will host their inaugural home opening weekend on October 24th & 25th against the Jacksonville Icemen at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Ticket packages for the 2024-25 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.

