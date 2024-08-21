Defenseman Josh Thrower Joins the Mavericks

August 21, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks have signed defenseman Josh Thrower through a trade with the South Carolina Stingrays.

"Josh will be a great addition to our strong d-core," said General Manager and Head Coach Tad O'Had. "He has a lot of ECHL experience and has proven to be a rock-steady defenseman and an excellent teammate. Josh plays a strong defensive game, adds toughness to the blueline, boxes out hard, and defends the net. He stands up for his teammates. Josh is familiar with the Mountain Division and will fit in perfectly in Mavs Country."

Thrower, 28, joins the Mavericks after playing 34 games for the South Carolina Stingrays in 2023-24. During those 34 games, Thrower recorded three points and accumulated 60 penalty minutes. He began his ECHL career with the Allen Americans in 2017. Over his ECHL career, Thrower has tallied 32 points in 277 total games, along with 449 penalty minutes.

A native of Squamish, BC, Thrower played junior hockey in the WHL from 2011 to 2016. During his WHL career, the 6'1" defenseman notched 73 points in 309 games. Known as a steady defenseman on the ice and a quality teammate off the ice, Thrower brings experience and reliability to the Mavericks' blueline.

