Americans Hire Assistant Coach with NHL Experience

August 21, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of Utah Hockey Club (NHL), and Head Coach B.J. Adams, are proud to announce the Americans have hired Brett Ferguson as their Assistant Coach.

The Iowa native joins the Americans after spending the last several seasons in the Anaheim Ducks organization, as their Assistant Coach /Video Coach.

Ferguson graduated from the University of South Carolina Aiken in 2009, earning a bachelor's degree in history.

He was a three-time Iowa High School State Champion, as a member of the Des Moines Capitals.

"My family and I are very grateful to join the Allen Americans organization," noted Ferguson. "I would like to thank B.J. Adams for the opportunity to serve as his assistant coach, and ownership for their commitment to our team's success. After five years as Anaheim's video coach, I am looking forward to getting back behind the bench and to help guide the Americans to success. Our family has already fallen in love with the area, and we are excited about the Americans commitment to the community."

Ferguson's Father, Bob (Ferguson), is a two-time John Brophy Award winner, as ECHL Coach of the Year, winning the honor in consecutive seasons with the Florida Everblades from 1998 to 2000 and never missed the playoffs in his 25-year head coaching career.

Ferguson, his wife, Amanda, and their three sons, Caleb, Aiden and Reid, reside in Melissa.

