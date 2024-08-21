Swamp Rabbits and Bon Secours to be Featured at Cook out Southern 500

MOORESVILLE, N.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced today that the team and long-time pillar partner Bon Secours will be the featured liveries on Carson Hocevar's No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for the NASCAR Cup Series' second pass through Darlington Raceway for the Cook Out Southern 500 on September 1st.

The final race of the NASCAR Cup Series regular season marks the fifth straight year that the three entities have teamed up on a national stage through America's premier racing circuit.

"Continuing this co-branded effort with Bon Secours St. Francis Health System and Spire Motorsports for a fifth consecutive race year speaks to the commitment of partnership that makes all parties involved special," said Tim Vieira, President of the Swamp Rabbits. "The opportunity to bring our brands together on a national stage not only shines a light on the pride we put into this relationship together with our Presenting Partner, but also the positive impact St. Francis Health System has on a global platform."

A contender for 2024 Sunoco Rookie of the Year, Hocevar, 21, collected his fourth top-10 finish of the NASCAR Cup Series season earlier this week at Michigan International Speedway, finishing 10th in the FireKeepers Casino 400. He currently sits 22nd in the driver's standings with two races remaining before the start of the playoffs. Before joining Spire Motorsports, the Portage, Mich., native finished third in the 2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series points standings, earning four victories, 11 top-fives, and 13 top-10 finishes.

"We're thrilled to continue the synergies between Spire Motorsports, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits and Bon Secours with this exciting partnership for the NASCAR Cup Series weekend at Darlington Raceway," said Todd Mackin, president of Spire Holdings - parent company of both the Greenville Swamp Rabbits and Spire Motorsports. "Bon Secours has been a key partner of the Swamp Rabbits for many years and it's always gratifying when we can integrate that program with the race team. Carson Hocevar continues to impress on a weekly basis and as a Michigan native, he's a huge hockey fan. We're looking forward to having some fun on a great weekend at one of the most electrifying tracks on the schedule."

Previously, the Swamp Rabbits and Bon Secours were featured on Spire Motorsports No. 77 Chevy at The Real Heroes 400 at Darlington Raceway in May of 2020 and the Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in October of 2021, 2022, and 2023.

"We at Bon Secours St. Francis appreciate the longstanding relationship we share with both the Greenville Swamp Rabbits and Spire Motorsports," said Matt Caldwell, President of Bon Secours St. Francis Heath System. "This partnership continues to be a source of pride, providing a unique and outstanding way to pay tribute to our dedicated healthcare workers who deliver compassionate care to those in need. We're excited about the upcoming racing season, but even more excited by these two organizations' continued commitment to making an impact in our community."

The race will be broadcast on USA, with engines starting at 6 p.m. EST, on September 1st.

