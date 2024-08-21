Aaron Luchuk Returns for Fourth Season with Solar Bears

August 21, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced veteran forward Aaron Luchuk has agreed to terms on an ECHL Standard Player Contract for the 2024-25 season.

Luchuk, 27, is back for his fourth season with the Solar Bears after appearing in 164 regular season games in purple and orange from 2020-2024. His 49 points (22g-27a) in 61 regular season games was tied with Brayden Low for the team lead during the 2023-24 season.

He led the entire ECHL in scoring during the 2020-21 season, scoring 28 goals and adding 46 assists for 74 points, setting Solar Bears all-time, single-season marks in assists and points while also earning ECHL First All-Star Team honors.

In his professional career spanning six seasons, Luchuk has appeared in 242 ECHL games with Newfoundland, Brampton, and Orlando, 41 AHL games with Belleville, Toronto, Laval and Hartford, and 44 games between HockeyAllswenskan and ICEHL.

Prior to his professional career, the Kingston, Ontario native played 274 Ontario Hockey League games with the Windsor Spitfires and the Barrie Colts. Luchuk's Windsor Spitfires were crowned Memorial Cup Champions during the 2016-17 OHL season. While splitting time with the Spitfires and the Colts during the 2017-18 season, Luchuk was the OHL scoring leader, notching 115 points (50g-65a) in 68 regular season games, earning him OHL second team all-star honors and the Leo Lalonde Trophy as the OHL's top overage player.

Solar Bears 2024 Preseason Roster:

Forwards: Tyler Bird, Alex Frye, Brayden Low, Spencer Kersten, Tanner Schachle, Aaron Luchuk

Defensemen: Chandler Romeo, Robbie Stucker

Goaltenders: Alexis Gravel

