Thunder Acquire Defenseman Kurt Gosselin from Orlando

August 21, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Defenseman Kurt Gosselin with the Orlando Solar Bears

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has acquired defenseman Kurt Gosselin from the Orlando Solar Bears in exchange for the rights to defenseman Matt Stief.

Gosselin, 29, played 48 regular-season games this past season with the ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings, Reading Royals and Orlando Solar Bears and had four goals and 13 assists for 17 points. The Brighton, Michigan native also appeared in 11 playoff games with Orlando.

In 147 regular-season ECHL games with Cincinnati, Toledo, Kalamazoo, Reading and Orlando, the 6-foor-1, 190-pound defenseman has 22 goals and 33 assists for 55 points. Gosselin also has played in eight American Hockey League games with the Rochester Americans.

Prior to his professional career, Gosselin played four years at NCAA (D1) University of Alabama-Huntsville and recorded 58 points in 118 games.

