Thunder Fall to Royals in Shootout, 2-1
February 24, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder picked up a point in a 2-1 shootout loss at home to the visiting Reading Royals on Saturday night in front of a sellout crowd of 5,265 at Cool Insuring Arena. The sellout was Adirondack's tenth of the year and third in a row at home.
After no scoring through two periods, Adirondack cashed in on a power play to open the scoring. Tristan Ashbrook took the puck below the hash marks and beat goaltender Nolan Maier for the 1-0 lead. The goal was Ashbrook's 18th of the year on the power play with the lone assist going to Shane Harper.
The Royals answered back at 10:02 of the third period as Devon Paliani beat goaltender Tyler Brennan with a wrist shot from the right circle to tie the game at one. The goal was Paliani's 11th of the year assisted by Joseph Nardi to eventually send the game to overtime.
After no scoring in overtime, the shootout went to 13 rounds and Justin Michaelian scored for the Royals in the 13th round for the 2-1 win.
The Thunder return home tomorrow against the Reading Royals for Hall of Fame Night and $4 Bud Light. The Adirondack Hockey Hall of Fame will induct the 1985-86 Adirondack Red Wings, Jamie Pushor (Adirondack Red Wings Alumni, 1993-96) and the Adirondack Youth Hockey Association Pioneers in a special 5:30 p.m. ceremony in Heritage Hall. Fans are encouraged to wear their vintage Adirondack hockey jerseys!
