Thunder Sign Assistant Coach Mike Bergin to Two-Year Deal

July 9, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has signed Assistant Coach Mike Bergin to a two-year contract extension through the 2025-26 season.

Bergin, 36, retired from playing following the 2017-18 season and joined the Thunder as an assistant coach in the 2022-23 season. The Kanata, Ontario native helped the Thunder to a 75-47-22 record during the regular season in his first two years on the bench.

"I am extremely humbled and excited to continue on the bench with the Thunder", said Bergin. "The energy the fans bring at Cool Insuring Arena is second to none, and I am so proud and grateful to continue with the organization. We have some unfinished business this season and I am excited to get back to the top of the North Division and be Kelly Cup contenders."

Before his coaching career began, Bergin attended Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and served as the team's captain his senior season. In 107 collegiate games, Bergin had eight goals and 32 assists for 40 points and 163 penalty minutes.

"Working with Mike for the past two seasons has been a blessing," said Head Coach Pete MacArthur.

"His evaluation skills and leadership are second to none. The Thunder organization and its fans are lucky to have him and his family on board again, and I am personally fired up to continue chasing a championship with him."

Following his collegiate career, the defenseman played two years in Sweden before returning to play for the ECHL's Elmira Jackals and Adirondack Thunder. Bergin's played a total of 187 games with Elmira and Adirondack and recorded seven goals and 28 assists for 35 points and 294 penalty minutes.

After playing professionally, Bergin joined the coaching staff of NCAA (D3) Skidmore College from 2017 to 2022. He currently resides in Saratoga Springs, NY with his wife Jennie, and kids Abe, Zac and Van.

