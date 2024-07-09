Goodsir, Boscq Bringing Talents Back to Coralville

Coralville, Iowa - Forward Adam Goodsir and defenseman Jules Boscq signed ECHL contracts with the Iowa Heartlanders for the 2024-25 season. Boscq is Iowa's first defenseman re-signing, and Goodsir is starting his second professional season with Iowa.

Goodsir, 25, scored four goals and 13 points (35 PIM) in 53 games with Iowa last season; combined with his early season time with Worcester, the left-handed shot compiled five goals and 16 points as a rookie.

Boscq, 22, joined Iowa for the first four games of the 2023-24 season, generating two assists. The Bordeaux, France native missed the last 68 games of Iowa's season. He has played parts of five professional seasons, with his first four coming in France.

2024-25 roster

Defensemen (1): Jules Boscq

Forwards (4): Yuki Miura, Will Calverley, Jonny Sorenson, Adam Goodsir

Quotables

Head Coach & General Manager Derek Damon: "Adam took some nice strides as a rookie and learned a lot about what it takes to play in this league. What's also great about Adam is he is a constant guy: he's been a leader in the locker room going back to his time at the USHL and NCAA and has the kind of character an ECHL team needs. Having a strong summer will be paramount for Adam to pick up where he left off those last few weeks of last season.

Though it was upsetting for Jules to miss an extended period of time last season, it doesn't change that he was one of our top defensemen for those first few weeks. He showed us that he has a full tree of attributes that could make him one of the great young players in this league. He's great at skating, moves the puck really well, is smart about where he needs to be and also has a bit of a physical edge."

Boscq played for Bordeaux in Ligue Magnus (top French professional league) in 2022-23 before coming to the Heartlanders and he led team defensemen with 22 assists and 27 points. The left-handed shot has represented France multiple times on international stage, including at the 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship, where he was named a top-three player on Team France.

