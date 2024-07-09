Icemen's All-Time Leading Scorer & Captain Christopher Brown Returns for Fifth Season

Jacksonville Icemen forward Christopher Brown

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Christopher Brown for the 2024-25 season.

Brown, 28, returns for a fifth season in Jacksonville after recording 59 points (20g, 39a) in 65 games, while also adding an additional five points in seven playoff appearances last season. Brown is currently the Icemen's All-Time Leading scorer, totaling 171 points (64g, 107a) in 216 games played with the Icemen since the 2020-21 season. He has captained the Icemen for the past three years and has been named the recipient of the Icemen's Most Valuable Player Award the past two seasons, an honor selected by his teammates.

Brown has totaled 190 points (75g, 115a) in 254 career ECHL games in stints with the Icemen and Wheeling Nailers. The 6-0, 179-pound forward also has four points in 47 career AHL contests in stints with the Rochester Americans, Hershey Bears and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Prior to his professional career, Brown served as captain for Boston College for two seasons from 2018-2020. The Bloomfield Hills, Michigan resident, was selected by the Buffalo Sabres in the sixth round of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. Brown's father, Doug Brown appeared in 854 NHL games in stints with the Pittsburgh Penguins, New Jersey Devils and Detroit Redwings.

The Icemen up the 2024-25 Season on Saturday, October 19 at 7:00 p.m. Icemen ticket packages are currently on sale! Payment plans are also available. Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.

