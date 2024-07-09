Power Skating Clinic with Coach Witman Sunday, Royals Youth Hockey July & August Clinics
July 9, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals Youth Hockey Association, presented by Visions Federal Credit Union, will host the following skill clinics during the months of July and August:
POWER SKATING at BodyZone Sports and Wellness Complex on Sunday, July 14 from 12:30 - 1:30 PM.
Learn more, register: Power Skating-7/14
PRIVATE SMALL GROUP LESSON at BodyZone Sports and Wellness Complex on Monday, July 15 from 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM.
Learn more, register: Private Small Group-7/15
STICK & PUCK at BodyZone Sports and Wellness Complex on Sunday, July 21 from 12:30 - 1:30 PM.
Learn more, register: Stick & Puck-7/21
POWER SKATING with COACH BINKLEY at BodyZone Sports and Wellness Complex on Sunday, July 28 from 12:30 - 1:30 PM.
Learn more, register: Power Skating-7/28
PRIVATE SMALL GROUP LESSON at BodyZone Sports and Wellness Complex on Monday, August 5 from 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM.
Learn more, register: Private Small Group-8/5
See All Clinics
All clinics are run by Director of the Reading Jr. Royals Bryce Witman
To provide top-notch individualized instruction, each slot will have no more than 19 players and 6 goalies.
Goalies, please reach out to Coach Bryce Witman (bwitman@royalshockey.com) before registering.
Lion's Den Team Store
Get your biggest Royals fan new apparel and gear at the Lion's Den Team Store!
Check out the NEW Jr. Royals merchandise arriving daily: bit.ly/LionsDenStore
-
2024-25 Season Memberships
Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2024-25 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from July 9, 2024
- Power Skating Clinic with Coach Witman Sunday, Royals Youth Hockey July & August Clinics - Reading Royals
- Eight Players with Qualifying Offers - Trois-Rivieres Lions
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reading Royals Stories
- Power Skating Clinic with Coach Witman Sunday, Royals Youth Hockey July & August Clinics
- Royals Re-Sign Defensemen Kenny Johnson, Tony Malinowski for 2024-25 Season
- Royals Send Qualifying Offers to Seven Players
- Power Skating Clinic with Coach Witman Sunday, Royals Youth Hockey July & August Clinics
- Royals Youth Hockey Learn to Play Session #4 Begins July 13