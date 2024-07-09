Worcester Railers HC Sign Forward Anthony Callin for 2024-25 Season

July 9, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and General Manager & Associate Head Coach Nick Tuzzolino, announced today that the club has signed forward Anthony Callin to an ECHL contract for the 2024-25 season.

Callin, 25, signs with the Railers for his second professional season. In his rookie year with the Railers, the 6'0", 205 lb forward was third on the team in points (49), tied for first on the team in assists (35), and tied for second on the team in games played (67). Callin was 18th amongst all ECHL rookies in scoring, and second amongst all ECHL rookies in shots taken (214).

"Having Anthony return for his second full season is a very big piece to our puzzle," Head Coach Bob Deraney said. "Cal played and excelled in all situations for us last year. He is a very reliable player defensively, and his offensive side is ready to emerge. We our looking forward to Cal having a breakout season offensively and being a big part of our success this season."

In his five seasons at Clarkson University playing collegiate hockey, the Middleton, WI native scored 70 points (34G, 36A) in 147 games played. Prior to collegiate hockey, Callin played three seasons for the Madison Capitols of the United States Hockey League, where he scored 39 points (19G, 20A) in 99 games.

"We have some unfinished business," Callin said. "I really like Worcester and the culture that was established last season... I'm excited to get back at it."

The Railers have announced three players officially signed for the 2024-25 season as Callin joins JD Dudek and Anthony Repaci as the three signees. More announcements are expected over the coming weeks.

