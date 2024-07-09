Eight Players with Qualifying Offers

July 9, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







Lions de Trois-Rivières have revealed the names of the players who have received a qualifying offer. They are Matthew Boucher, Justin Ducharme, Nicolas Guay, Nicolas Larivière, Eric Hjorth, William Lemay, Maxim Trépanier and Ty Smilanic.

A maximum of eight players (who appeared on a team's end-of-season roster released June 22, 2024) can be protected by each ECHL team.

These eight players cannot be traded while their offer remains in effect, up-to-and-including July 22, 2024. However, each player may be traded after the July 22 deadline.

If a trade is not made, the team retains the rights to each player for the duration of the 2024-25 season, regardless what develops.

